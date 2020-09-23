Leo Varadkar to restrict movements after negative Covid-19 test

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is to restrict his movements after a negative Covid-19 test result, in line with public health advice.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Minister Business Enterprise and Innovation said: “Yesterday I was informed that I was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19. I was swabbed yesterday and the test has come back negative.

“In line with public health advice, I will be restricting my movements to home and outdoor exercise. There are no implications for anyone who has been in close contact with me. I am perfectly well and will be working from home.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is also restricting his movement until Friday after it emerged his French counterpart Bruno le Maire has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Donohoe attended Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings in Berlin last Wednesday week which was attended by all finance ministers from the 27 EU States.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said on Wednesday he was tested for coronavirus in advance of his trip to Berlin and again upon his return to Ireland and again seven days later (last Saturday).

“His movements were restricted during that time. All tests were returned negative,” said the spokeswoman.

On Friday evening last Mr Donohoe was informed that Mr le Maire tested positive for Covid-19.

“Mr Donohoe was then instructed to further restrict movements for another seven days which he is doing.

“All of his meetings this week have been moved online, similar to how he conducted business throughout the course of last week,” she said.