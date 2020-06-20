Leo Varadkar rises to actor’s challenge by using Mean Girls quote

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar may have risen to a challenge by Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin after quoting Mean Girls in his speech announcing further easing of the lockdown on Friday night.

Without referring to the American teen comedy, Mr Varadkar said“Some have asked whether there is a limit to what we can achieve. My answer is, that limit does not exist. We have been here before and we know the way out”.

In the 2004 movie, Lindsay Lohan’s character uses the line “the limit does not exist” when asked to find the limit of an equation.

Mr Varadkar’s use of quotes in his lockdown speeches has been noted. The included quotes come from such movies as The Terminator and Lord of the Rings as well as poets Dermot Kennedy and Seamus Heaney and former British prime minister Winston Churchill.

It was his quote from Lord of the Rings in recent weeks which lead Sean Aston to tell 2FM he bet the Taoiseach “50 quid” he could not fit “Mean Girls” into his next speech.

Mr Varadkar had quoted Aston’s character Samwise Gamgee in recent weeks when he said: “So, this afternoon let me end with words of hope, ‘In the end, it’s only a passing thing this shadow, even darkness must pass. A new day will come, and when the sun shines, it’ll shine out the clearer,” in his last speech.