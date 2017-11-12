Leo Varadkar joins Arlene Foster to lay wreath in Fermanagh

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar laid a laurel wreath at the war memorial in Enniskillen on Sunday morning.

He joined DUP leader Arlene Foster and Northern Secretary James Brokenshire and hundreds more for the annual Poppy Day ceremony commemorating those who died in the first World War and in subsequent wars.

The ceremony also marked the 30th anniversary of the 1987 IRA Remembrance Day bombing which claimed the lives of 11 people on the day, a twelfth victim Ronnie Hill, who had been in a coma, dying 13 years later. More than 70 were injured in the attack, some of them very seriously.

Mr Varadkar again wore the shamrock poppy that he wore in the Dáil earlier in the week. He was following in the example of former Fine Gael Taoiseach Enda Kenny who attended the annual ceremony on five occasions.

Also among those attending was Fine Gael senator Frank Feighan, who also wore the shamrock poppy.

Meanwhile, Catholic parishioners were told in Enniskillen that there is no objection to a new memorial to the 1987 bomb victims being located at church property at the bomb site.

The memorial bearing the names of the 12 who died was unveiled in Enniskillen on Wednesday on the calendar anniversary of the bombing.

Permission

However, it was taken away by forklift later in the day and put into temporary storage because those behind the project did not have permission to locate it permanently at the Clinton Centre, the site of the bombing.

The centre is owned by the local Catholic St Michael’s Diocesan Trust which has not yet made a decision on whether to grant such permission.

However, a letter was read out at weekend Masses in Enniskillen from Monsignor Joseph McGuinness, administrator of the Diocese of Clogher, saying the church and the trust did not object to the memorial.

“I want to state firmly that the diocesan trust has no objection whatsoever to a permanent memorial being erected to the victims of the Enniskillen bombing,” he said.

“The creation of a public memorial is both a way of providing solace and comfort to those who grieve, and also a way of drawing the community together in remembrance and solidarity,” he added.

Mgr McGuinness said permission was only sought in late September but before a definitive response could be issued a number of practical issues had to be addressed. These included health and safety matters and lease arrangements.

“From all this I hope it is clear that, contrary to some comments being made, the Diocesan Trust is not trying to be in any way obstructive, but rather has had to begin to address complex issues which have only recently been posed to it,” said Mgr McGuinness.

“In doing so, the Trust is being conscientious in discharging its obligations, both as a church body and a charitable trust,” he added.