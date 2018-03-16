Leo Varadkar discusses gay rights issue with Mike Pence

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to march with his partner Matthew Barrett in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York on Friday.

Mr Varadkar is due to make his way to the annual parade along Fifth Avenue, after he meets New York city mayor Bill de Blasio for breakfast.

The St Patrick’s Day parade, now in its 257th year, has traditionally been hostile to the gay community.

Mr de Blasio boycotted the parade until 2016 when, after decades of campaigning, groups including the Lavender and Green alliance were permitted to march.

Mr Varadkar met US vice-president Mike Pence privately on Friday morning for breakfast at Mr Pence’s Washington residence, when it is understood the issue of gay rights was discussed.

Mr Pence also invited the Taoiseach and his partner to visit him at his home on a future date.

Gay rights

Mr Varadkar said earlier in the week he would raise the issue of gay rights with the vice-president.

In a break with the usual protocol, Mr Pence’s officials had barred media from the traditional St Patrick’s event at his Naval Observatory residence in the US capital.

Media were only permitted to capture the arrival of the Taoiseach on Friday morning. As the politicians exchanged greetings, Mr Pence ignored questions from reporters as to why the engagement was private.

The issue of LGBT rights was not raised by the Taoiseach during the formalities at the breakfast event on Friday.

However, a source said the men had had a “tete a tete” on the topic on Thursday, when Mr Varadkar met Mr Pence at the White House.

During a speech inside his residence on Friday, Mr Varadkar thanked Mr Pence for the warmth of his hospitality.

Belfast Agreement

The Taoiseach mentioned the vice-president’s Irish heritage, trade between the two countries, and how important US support was to the Belfast Agreement.

“That agreement has stood the test of time,” he said. “There have been bumps in the road, some serious, but the United States has always been by our side.”

On Thursday, Mr Varadkar expressed disappointment at the media ban.

He said he would have preferred if the cameras had been allowed in to document their comments, but the Taoiseach added: “It allows us maybe to have a frank conversation that’s easier to have without the media present.” Additional reporting: Press Association