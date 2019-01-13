Leo Varadkar defends visit to monastery which refuses entry to women

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended his visit to an Ethiopian monastery which did not allow access to women by saying it was appropriate to respect the rules and customs of different cultures and religions in their country.

Mr Varadkar visited the male-only Ethiopian Orthodox church in Axum on Friday, on the final day of his three-day visit to Ethiopia.

His decision to go inside the monastery has been criticised by a number of politicians.

Female members of the Taoiseach’s party waited outside while Mr Varadkar, male colleagues and male journalists visited the shrine, which reputedly holds the Ark of the Covenants, the Old Testament stone tablets inscribed with the ten commandments given to Moses.

St Mary’s Church and monastery in Axum, a holy shrine for the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, permits only males to enter.

The visit again raised the issue of achieving balance between gender equality and respecting the prevailing culture and traditions of countries visited by Irish political leaders and diplomats. That is particularly the case for Islamic countries, including hardline states such as Saudi Arabia, where strict segregation between males and females is the norm, and where females rights are subjugated.

The Taoiseach’s spokesman said: “The Taoiseach was brought to the religious sites at Axum by the mayor which includes a monastery. This monastery sets its own access (rules) and had done so for hundreds of years.

“It is appropriate to respect the rules and customs of different cultures and religions especially when you are in their countries, holy places and homes.

“The Taoiseach and Irish Government imposes no such rules when it comes to properties owned by the Irish State and does not support such rules.”

Boycott

This issue was raised in recent weeks following a report in The Irish Times on an email US-Ireland Alliance president Trina Vargo sent to Mr Varadkar urging him to end the practice of sending Irish diplomats to men-only membership organisation events.

One of the events to which she referred was the traditional male-only dinner organised each year by the Friendly Sons of St Patrick in New York, in advance of St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Varadkar responded by saying a boycott of male-only Catholic events in the US could set a “double-standard” if diplomats continued to attend male-only events in the Vatican, in Muslim countries, and at LGBT events.

Former diplomat and Irish ambassador to Washington Anne Anderson subsequently disagreed with Mr Varadkar on attending US events, but seemed to accept in her comments that it was unavoidable for diplomats and political leaders in certain parts of the world.

“You always have to make judgments in diplomacy and you make them in ways that are location specific and situation specific. To say ‘well, we can’t do it in the Vatican or we can’t do it in Iran, therefore, we can’t do it in America’, I frankly don’t think that stands up,” she said earlier this month.

Mr Varadkar’s visit to the monastery at St Mary’s Church was the kind of event referred to by the Taoiseach in his defence of the prevailing policy on all-male events in the US.

Women members of the Taoiseach’s delegation wait outside St Mary’s in Axum, Ethiopia, which only allows men to enter. Photograph: Harry McGee

The Taoiseach’s delegation to Axum included Irish ambassador to Ethiopia, Sonja Hyland; assistant secretary general in the Department of an Taoiseach, Helen Blake; special adviser Clare Mungovan; Aide de Camp to the Taoiseach Commandant Caroline Burke; and diplomats Joanne Smyth and Fiona Broderick.

Catherine Murphy, the joint leader of the Social Democrats, said she would have been furious if she had been left outside the Ethiopian monastery while Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins said he was shocked such a diplomatic gaffe was allowed to occur.

Lisa Chambers, Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokeswoman, to ld the Irish Mail on Sunday that while other countries ’ laws and rules should be respected, “it’s upsetting for women to see women in such senior positions who are clearly as worthy of entry as anybody else, being refused entry”.

Controversy

Segregation has occurred with political leaders in the past, such as during a visit to a mosque in Turkey by President Michael D Higgins; and visits by former taoisigh to middle eastern and Arab countries.

A 2007 trade mission to Saudi Arabia led by then taoiseach Bertie Ahern caused huge controversy because of the apparent exclusion of two senior ministers, Mary Coughlan and Mary Hanafin, from meetings and from photographs. In addition, local Saudi women were separated by screen from male participants during all public engagements.

Mr Ahern, Ms Coughlan and Ms Hanafin all defended the mission, as did then minister for enterprise Micheál Martin who was the fourth minister who participated in the mission.

Mr Martin, now Fianna Fáil leader, said at the time he he would always choose engagement with countries rather than trying to isolate them. He said at the time it would be foolish to take that attitude to Saudi Arabia, which, he said, “was clearly trying to be a force for stability in the region.

“It is also the case that we have to have respect for other cultures and societies in a world of difference. It is all a bit more complex than saying this is just a simple matter of human rights.

“I certainly get the sense that more liberal attitude is being taken and everybody is trying hard to bring that about.”