Leo Varadkar defends remarks on united Ireland following criticism from unionists

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has defended remarks in which he said a united Ireland could occur within his lifetime.

Unionists criticised Mr Varadkar’s comments, which he made at his party’s Ard Fheis, saying they are unhelpful during a period of political crisis in the North.

But Mr Varadkar said the debate on Irish unity does not belong to any one party and denied that his comments were linked to the pending byelection in Dublin Bay South.

Opening the Fine Gael ardfheis, Mr Varadkar said he believes “in the unification of our island and I believe it can happen in my lifetime”.

While the views of unionists must be “acknowledged, understood and respected”, Mr Varadkar insisted “no one group can have a veto on Ireland’s future.”

Mr Varadkar was asked on Wednesday for his reaction to the criticism and whether he was attempting to out-manoeuvre Sinn Féin.

“It is our Ard Fheis, we have an Ard Fheis every year or every 18 months where we talk about the future. And there’s never a bad time to talk about the future of Ireland and Ireland’s place in Europe and the world. That’s what we’re doing. I don’t think the debate around unification belongs to any one political party.

The Tánaiste said voters in Dublin Bay South, where a byelection will be held on July 8th, are not raising the issue of Irish unity.

Does @LeoVaradkar believe in the Belfast agreement’s principle of consent for the people of NI or not? Seems not. https://t.co/Cm5Kd1Fkbz — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) June 16, 2021

“Nobody’s talking much about Irish unity to me or unification unfortunately, the issues that people are talking about there are a different. It is Busconnects, it’s Sandymount cycle lanes, it’s, it’s housing, it’s the pandemic. That doesn’t mean that we can’t also talk about some of those bigger, longer term issues.”

Mr Varadkar said he did not think his remarks would affect relations between the parties in Northern Ireland.

“If they’re unable to put together an executive in the next week, that would be because of relations between the parties in Northern Ireland, not for anything external in my view, but I do think that they will be able to do that by the way. I would ask the counter question, when is the good time.”

He added that he proposed “to establish is a single branch for our members in Northern Ireland which have the same status of the constituency in our rules so they would have voting rights at the Ard Fheis, voting rights at leadership elections and voting rights on whether we enter coalition or not. It is not envisaged that we’re going to contest elections in Northern Ireland.”

Unionists criticised the Tánaiste for making a strongly pro-united Ireland speech while a political crisis is unfolding in the North.

Former Stormont first minister Arlene Foster suggested Mr Varadkar’s remarks contravene the principle of consent enshrined in the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement.

Reacting in a post on Twitter, the recently deposed DUP leader said: “Does [Mr Varadkar] believe in the Belfast Agreement’s principle of consent for the people of NI or not? Seems not.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie suggested the remarks were unhelpful at a time when Stormont is facing collapse in a row between the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin over Irish language legislation and loyalist tensions are simmering over post-Brexit arrangements.

“Good man, Leo, for bringing up Irish unity again when we are in a crisis,” he said.

“Let’s throw that into the mix, because that is really going to be helpful for people here in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Beattie suggested the Fine Gael leader was making his Irish unity remarks to gain voters.

“Of course, he has a right to say that. I think he is saying that more because there is a great opportunity for him to ensure he is the next taoiseach,” he said.

“[Mr Varadkar’s] a reasonably young man. If it is going to be in his lifetime, it could be 50 years away.”

In his online address, Mr Varadkar said: “We should be proud to say that unification is something we aspire to. It should be part of our mission as a party to work towards it. We can do so in many ways.”

Mr Varadkar rejected what he called the “crude vision espoused by Sinn Féin”, which he described as “a cold form of republicanism, socialist, narrow nationalism, protectionist, anti-British, euro-critical, ourselves alone, 50 per cent plus one and nobody else is needed”.