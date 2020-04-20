Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin to meet leaders of smaller parties in coalition bid

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin plan to hold individual meetings with the leaders of three smaller parties in the coming days in an effort to entice them into a historic coalition arrangement.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s chief negotiators have been meeting Independent TDs on Monday as talks on forming a government continue.

The negotiating teams told the independent deputies of their desire to have a third party come on board and of their plans to meet the Green Party, Labour Party and Social Democrats. It is expected that the meetings will taken place in the coming days, or early next week.

The first meeting on Monday was with three members of the six-strong Independent Group, which has expressed an interest in exploring entering coalition. Michael Fitzmaurice (Roscommon-Galway); Marian Harkin (Sligo-Leitrim) and Michael McNamara (Clare) held talks for two hours in Leinster House with Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Fitzmaurice and Mr McNamara separately described the meeting as “constructive”, but both also said it was a preliminary meeting.

Mr Coveney was adamant that Fine Gael would not agree to a coalition arrangement unless it involved a third party. Fianna Fáil’s position in relation to a third party has been more nuanced, and the party has been careful not to insist on it as a precondition.

The three Independent TDs have drafted a 7,000 word briefing document ranging across a wide range of issues including inequality, health, housing, climate change, agriculture, transport, rural Ireland and regionalisation. Much of it was drafted before the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis became apparent.

It states that “the prospect of never owning a home, of not having access to adequate and affordable healthcare or childcare, of being in precarious employment, or lacking any long-term job security is a huge concern for many people.

“…We believe that tackling inequality at a fundamental level has to be central to any Programme for Government and furthermore, this has to be communicated clearly to Irish people so that trust in Government can be restored.”

Mr Fitzmaurice said the group’s document and the joint framework document drafted by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and published last week, were discussed at the meeting with both sides raising questions and seeking clarity.

“One specific example would be us asking them how they could square the claim in their document where they said they intend to borrow money while at the same time saying they intend to reduce the national debt,” he said.

Mr McNamara said that a big thing he took from the meeting was that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were “steadfast” in their desire to have a third party on board.

Members of the nine-strong regional group, whose main spokesman has been Denis Naughten, are also holding talks with the two main parties on Monday. A member of the technical group, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, will hold separate talks with the parties.