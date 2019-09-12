Legal challenge to British Brexit strategy dismissed in Belfast

A legal challenge in Belfast High Court that argued the British government’s Brexit strategy will damage the Northern Ireland peace process has been dismissed.

Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey delivered his ruling on Thursday morning on three joined cases against prime minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the UK’s European Union exit. The trio of challenges contended that a no-deal Brexit on October 31st would undermine agreements involving the UK and Irish governments that were struck during the peace process and which underpin cross-border co-operation between the two nations.

The British government rejected that contention during two days of legal proceedings in the High Court. One of the applicants was high-profile victims’ campaigner Raymond McCord, whose son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997.

Unlike Brexit-related challenges against the British government heard in England and Scotland, the Northern Ireland cases are not able to leapfrog straight to the Supreme Court following the High Court judgment.

If any of the parties to the case challenge the judgment, they would first have to be heard by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

Judges have set aside time, and indicated a willingness to sit over the weekend, to fast-track the hearing of any appeal.

That could potentially pave the way for the Northern Ireland challenge to be heard in the Supreme Court alongside Scottish and English cases next Tuesday. - PA