Left-wing TDs call for participation in march to ‘stop stitch-up’

Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs have urged people to attend a march this Saturday in Dublin to stop what they described as “the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil stitch-up”.

They said that any coalition between the two parties would be a “slap in the face” to people who believed they were voting for change in the recent General Election.

The deputies said there would be protests “on the streets” against such a government, if it took office.

However, the TDs conceded that if a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael coalition can muster a Dáil majority and take office it will be a “democratically legitimate” and “legally constituted” government.

Speaking along with student and homeless activists, TDs Paul Murphy, Bríd Smith and Mick Barry said that such a government would seek to “halt the demand for radical change”.

“People need to get out on the streets and show their support for a left-wing government, one that will push for the real change that is so desperately needed,” they said in a statement.

At a press conference this morning in Dublin, the Solidarity TD Mick Barry said they would “seek to build a sustained water charges-style campaign” in order to put a Fianna Fail-Fine Gael government “under pressure”.

They insisted that a minority left-wing government was still possible if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil stepped aside from the government formation process and abstained to allow Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to be elected Taoiseach.

Mr Murphy said that he would be part of a government that implement “far-reaching socialist measures” such as “nationalising corporate landlords”, eliminating private health insurance in the public system, and “taking the big polluters into public ownership”.

The TDs said they could support from outside individual measures implemented by a left-wing government that adopted a less radical programme. The march against any Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government takes place in Dublin this Saturday, meeting at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.