Leading economist says Government should rethink €5bn broadband plan

Leading economist Prof John Fitzgerald has said the Government should “go back and look at the broadband plan again” amid a storm of protest at the decision to go ahead with the €5 billion project.

The Cabinet decided on Tuesday to award preferred bidder status for the National Broadband Plan to the sole remaining bidder in the competition, the national Broadband Ireland consortium led by the US businessman David McCourt. The decision was made despite furious opposition by Government officials who feared the project did not represent value for money.

Speaking last night in the Netherlands, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the plan was “a leap of faith in believing in the future of rural Ireland”. He also said he had confidence in Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure, who advised against proceeding with the plan.

The plan was first announced in 2012 by then communications minister Pat Rabbitte. Since then it has been mired by delays and setbacks.

The cost of the project was originally estimated at between €355 million and €512 million, but last month the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the cost would end up being closer to €3 billion.

On Thursday, The Irish Times reported that he cost of the plan, including private investment, is now expected to exceed € 5 billion. And despite paying the bulk of the cost the Government will not own the network once built.

Prof Fitzgerald said the original contract was too complex in its nature which was why other bidders had withdrawn from the process adding that the Government feels the need to deliver for rural Ireland so they had made a political decision, he said.

“Yes they know that this is bad value, but they feel politically they need to do it”, he added.

He said that it was up to civil servants to provide advice and it is up to the political system to say they have other considerations. This was a common occurrence but what was unusual in this case was the size of the project.

Prof Fitzgerald also warned that as technology is changing other cheaper alternatives could become available. It was a mistake to commit to providing fibre for every home in rural Ireland, he said.

“It may be over engineering. Instead they should be asking ‘what kind of broadband width do you need?’

“How would you meet that need? That could be met in another way.”

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming called on the consortium, led by Granahan McCourt, to be registered in Ireland and tax resident in Ireland.

“Granahan McCourt could sell on the contract. It is important that every onward sale company is resident in Ireland for tax and all other purposes,” he told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

It would be too easy for any company to be outside the country, he added.

With regard to the issue of ownership of the broadband service he asked: “do we really need to own a 35 year old cable? That could be a liability.”

He suggested that further investigations into the various possibilities for the speedy provision of broadband services for rural Ireland could be carried out in the next six months before a contract is signed with Granahan McCourt.

Being a preferred bidder did not mean that they would actually proceed with the project, he said.

“Eir owns 1.3million poles, there is a lot of work to be done before any contract is signed. There is time to do an alternative method.”