Latest Dáil row sees Woulfe controversy evolve into political saga

Inside Politics: Opposition parties withdraw from business committee over Helen McEntee’s refusal to enter into question-and-answer session

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Jack Horgan-Jones

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: refusing to enter into a full question-and-answer session on the Séamus Woulfe affair. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: refusing to enter into a full question-and-answer session on the Séamus Woulfe affair. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Good morning – whatever about the long-awaited and hotly contested reopening of the economy after weeks of restrictive lockdown, how about that row on the Dáil business committee?

True, given momentous events under way in the State, an internal battle on a committee that sits privately, rarely agrees and has little actual power may seem more than a little niche, even in a newsletter for political anoraks. But bear with us.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.