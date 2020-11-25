Latest Dáil row sees Woulfe controversy evolve into political saga
Inside Politics: Opposition parties withdraw from business committee over Helen McEntee’s refusal to enter into question-and-answer session
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: refusing to enter into a full question-and-answer session on the Séamus Woulfe affair. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Good morning – whatever about the long-awaited and hotly contested reopening of the economy after weeks of restrictive lockdown, how about that row on the Dáil business committee?
True, given momentous events under way in the State, an internal battle on a committee that sits privately, rarely agrees and has little actual power may seem more than a little niche, even in a newsletter for political anoraks. But bear with us.