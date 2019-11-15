Largest of €37m sports capital grants go to Dublin organisations

The largest sports capital grants were given to three Dublin organisations, Knocklyon Community School, Mount Temple Comprehensive School and Sheriff Youth Club who were given €150,000 each to improve their facilities.

The Department of Sport awards announced on Friday cumulatively amounted to €37 million.

Also receiving significant amounts were two south Dublin rugby clubs, Stillorgan Rugby Football Club ( €149,942); and Seapoint Rugby Club ( €146,940) followed by the Artane Beaumont Family Recreation Centre which got €146,256.

South Dublin clubs were strongly represented among the larger recipients , outnumbering those on the north of the city. In descending order the Avoca Hockey Club based at Newpark Comprehensive School in south Dublin received €138,776 while St Monica’s GAA Club in Raheny received €130,000. Tallaght Community School got €125,823; South Dublin County Council got €127,610 for facilities at Coláiste Cillian; Stackstown Golf Club €121,000 and South Dublin County Council’s Pitch 98 at Dodder Valley got €118,790. St Patrick’s GAA Donabate got €110,064, Railway Union Sports Club in Sandymount received €103, 375.

The spread of grants ranged in value with Valley Rangers FC in Cork which got €430; Fenagh Sports Grounds in Co Carlow which got €790; Bergerie Trust CLG which received €803 and Leitrim Co Council which got €955.

Overall, Dublin clubs and associations received more then €7.5 million in grants, while the next largest recipient was Co Cork which received €4.18 million and Co Galway which received €2.28 million. On the bottom rung were Co Longford which got €291,906; Co Leitrim, €356,779 and Co Monaghan €605,219.

The Department of Sport said the main criteria for scoring grants included the likelihood of increasing sport participation, the level of disadvantage in the area and the funding received by the club previously.

Almost 1,000 sporting organisations shared in the grants from the final traunche of the 2018 sports capital grants, which were announced on Friday.

Sports capital grants are the primary source of Government funding for sports capital projects .

More than 10,000 projects altogether have benefited from sports capital funding since 1998, bringing the total allocations in that time to approximately €1 billion.

A review of all aspects of the 2018 round of the programme will now be undertaken and it is expected that a new round will open for applications in the coming months.