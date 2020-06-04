Larger retail stores to reopen on Monday ahead of schedule

The opening of larger retail stores is to be brought forward and will see some bigger shops open from next Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met today and is recommending that some larger retailers be allowed open next week as long as they have entrances onto the street. It will not include retailers based in shopping centres.

This was due to initially happen on June 29th — phase three of the plan to lift coronavirus restrictions — but is being brought forward to next Monday, June 8th, which is phase two.

It was initially planned under this second phase that only smaller retailers would open.

Social distancing must be maintained in all circumstances.

The re-opening of playgrounds has also been brought forward to next Monday and the lifting of travel restrictions from 5km to 20km will proceed as planned.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the Government had proposed a faster lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions but was awaiting the NPHET advice before making a decision.

The move comes as industry groups - especially in the hospitality sector - pressure the Government to accelerate the lifting of the restrictions, a move favoured by several Ministers.

But the Taoiseach and Minister for Health Simon Harris are reluctant to accelerate the reopening without the endorsement - a sort of “political cover” - from health experts, who for now seem reluctant to give it.

In the Dáil, Mr Varadkar said the Government has made “proposals about bringing things forward from phase four to three and three to two” in the roadmap to re-open the economy and society.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar said the chief medial officer Dr Tony Holohan and National Public Health Emergency Team is considering those proposals and the Government will make a decision in due course.

The Taoiseach stressed however that any change would only be made if it is safe to do so.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said there had to be wider mental health considerations on some of the timelines to lift restrictions.

Mr Ryan said he accepted decisions must be based on good health advice and the mix of health advice but he said if allowing people to move around the country took place at the start rather than the end of the month “it would have a significant bearing on the viability of the tourism industry into next year and a very significant impact on the return of jobs across the country to cater for those domestic holidaymakers.

“That would be a very significant boost to mental health in terms of employment generation that would come naturally from it and the viability of that employment into next year because we had the tourism industry up and running. Even though it was three or four weeks early, it would make a huge difference.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said many of the restrictions which made sense when they were introduced did not make as much sense now and he said it was unfortunate the Government stuck “rigidly to its about approach about the easing of restrictions.

Mr Martin said there is no doubt that “compliance is fraying” and people feel their efforts are being undermined. He said the Government must fully explain the rationale for the remaining restrictions.

Meanwhile, an infectious diseases expert has warned that Ireland can not be compared with other European countries who have moved quicker to ease restrictions brought in to control the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Paddy Mallon, professor of microbial diseases at University College Dublin and consultant in infectious diseases at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, said comparisons with other countries “don’t stand up to scrutiny”.

The Cabinet is expected to make a decision on Friday on moving to the second phase of easing lockdown restrictions on Monday, amid growing pressure for a quicker reopening of the economy.

While it was “very easy to cherry pick” economies who are moving faster to restart business, Dr Mallon said they may have lower transmission rates or better health systems that could withstand any surge in infections.

“Each economy has to look at the particular reasons for putting restrictions in place and the particular reasons for releasing them and making them work,” he said.

“There is no right or wrong answer to this, but one thing you can’t afford to do is roll things back too quickly and end up losing ground as a result.”

Business group Ibec said lockdown restrictions need to be eased quicker to allow most traders reopen by the end of the month and into July.

Maeve McElwee, Ibec’s director of employee relations, said Ireland has to deal with its economic situation as well as itspublic health issues.

“It is going to become necessary at this point in time for something of an acceleration in terms of getting businesses back maybe a little faster than the road map has laid out,” she said.

“We are lagging considerably behind lots of our European neighbours in terms of reopening.”