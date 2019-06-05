Large security operation in Co Clare ahead of Trump visit

Gardaí in Co Clare have said they are not expecting any trouble from demonstrators protesting US president Donald Trump’s visit at Shannon Airport on Wednesday.

Shannon gardaí are coordinating a large operation for the two-day visit, with 1,500 uniformed officers on the ground, supported by 500 personnel from specialist units.

A strategic control room has been set up at Shannon Garda station, with camera feeds monitoring the airport, Doonbeg village centre and Mr Trump’s golf resort itself, where he will be staying.

Feeds from two dozen surveillance cameras, set up ahead of the visit, are also being streamed to Garda headquarters in Dublin.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Shannon Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins said gardaí were not expecting any trouble from protesters planning to demonstrate outside the Co Clare airport.

Surveillance cameras monitoring the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel have been equipped with night vision capabilities.

Mr Trump is expected to land in Shannon early Wednesday evening, where he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The control room also had direct feeds from cameras attached to several garda helicopters in use for the visit. Officers staffed in the control hub included Garda negotiators, tactical firearms advisors and Defence Forces personnel.

“This is quite a large operation here in Clare, I suppose the last big operation like this would have been when President Bush visited in 2004,” Chief Supt Gubbins said.

The full cost of policing Mr Trump’s visit would be finalised after the trip, he said.

“Obviously when you put members on the ground and you do something like this there is expenses involved, but it’s not just the garda operation, there are other bodies involved in this, and I suppose in relation to the cost that will be worked out when the visit is done,” he said.

More than 8,500 dinners a day would be served to gardaí on duty, and 40,000 bottles of water had been stockpiled, Chief Supt Gubbins said.

It had been “difficult” to pull together the large operation on short notice, he said. Gardaí had been called in from the Dublin, western, southern and south east regions for the visit.

Specialist units on standby for the operation included the Emergency Response Unit, public order unit, water unit, mounted unit and Garda air support.

Gardaí did not know how many demonstrators would take part in a protest outside of Shannon Airport, Chief Supt Gubbins said.

“We’re in regular contact with the organisers of the peace protest, we have a good relationship with them, so we’ll keep in touch with them and manage that as we go along,” he said.

Activists plan to set up a ‘peace camp’ outside Shannon Airport from 3pm on Wednesday. But the main protest, primarily organised by local anti-war groups, will take place by the airport at 6pm.

Other anti-Trump protests are also planned for Dublin, Cork, Galway, Sligo, Belfast and Derry.

More than 30 groups, political parties, and civil society organisations will take part in the protests, co-ordinated under the umbrella body ‘Stop Trump Ireland’. The protest campaign have not organised demonstrations for Doonbeg, where Mr Trump will be staying during his visit.