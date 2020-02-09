Laois-Offaly results: SF’s Brian Stanley to be elected on first count
Charlie Flanagan, Barry Cowen and Sean Fleming expected to hold onto seats
The final first preference tally of the 191 ballot boxes in the Laois/Offaly constituency has Sinn Féin outgoing TD Brian Stanley holding his seat with 1.43 of a quota and elected on the first count.
The tally prediction has Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan just about holding his seat.
Fianna Fáil TDs Barry Cowen and Seán Fleming are also expected to be elected.
The battle for the fifth and final seat, according to the tally, will be a very tight three way tussle between outgoing Independent TD Carol Nolan, Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy and the current cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Ormond and will hinge on transfers of the other eliminated Offaly-based candidates.
The final tally is:
CORCORAN Kennedy – Marcella (FG) – 6.4 per cent
COWEN Barry (FF) – 12.5 per cent
DALY John (National Party) – 0.6 per cent
FLANAGAN Charlie (FG) – 10.6 per cent
FLANAGAN Pauline (FF) – 2.8 per cent
FLEMING Seán (FF) – 11.1 per cent
HACKETT Pippa (Green) – 4.9 per cent
LEAHY John (Ind) – 5.0 per cent
NOLAN Carol (Ind) – 7.6 per cent
ORMOND Peter (FF) – 6.2 per cent
O’ROURKE Noel (Renua) – 0.5 per cent
SMOLLEN Ken (Democratic) – 3.8 per cent
STANLEY Brian (SF) – 23.8 per cent
TUOHY Noel (Lab) – 2.9 per cent
TYNAN Stephen (PBP) – 1.2 per cent
Candidates: Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (FG), Charlie Flanagan (FG), Barry Cowen (FF), Séan Fleming (FF), Peter Ormond (FF), Pauline Flanagan (FF), Brian Stanley (SF), Pippa Hackett (GP), Stephen Tynan (PBP), Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party), John Daly (National Party), Carol Nolan (Ind), John Leahy (Ind), Noel O’Rourke (Renua), Noel Tuohy (Lab).