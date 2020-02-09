Laois-Offaly results: SF’s Brian Stanley to be elected on first count

The final first preference tally of the 191 ballot boxes in the Laois/Offaly constituency has Sinn Féin outgoing TD Brian Stanley holding his seat with 1.43 of a quota and elected on the first count.

The tally prediction has Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan just about holding his seat.

Fianna Fáil TDs Barry Cowen and Seán Fleming are also expected to be elected.

The battle for the fifth and final seat, according to the tally, will be a very tight three way tussle between outgoing Independent TD Carol Nolan, Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy and the current cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Ormond and will hinge on transfers of the other eliminated Offaly-based candidates.

The final tally is:

CORCORAN Kennedy – Marcella (FG) – 6.4 per cent

COWEN Barry (FF) – 12.5 per cent

DALY John (National Party) – 0.6 per cent

FLANAGAN Charlie (FG) – 10.6 per cent

FLANAGAN Pauline (FF) – 2.8 per cent

FLEMING Seán (FF) – 11.1 per cent

HACKETT Pippa (Green) – 4.9 per cent

LEAHY John (Ind) – 5.0 per cent

NOLAN Carol (Ind) – 7.6 per cent

ORMOND Peter (FF) – 6.2 per cent

O’ROURKE Noel (Renua) – 0.5 per cent

SMOLLEN Ken (Democratic) – 3.8 per cent

STANLEY Brian (SF) – 23.8 per cent

TUOHY Noel (Lab) – 2.9 per cent

TYNAN Stephen (PBP) – 1.2 per cent

Candidates: Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (FG), Charlie Flanagan (FG), Barry Cowen (FF), Séan Fleming (FF), Peter Ormond (FF), Pauline Flanagan (FF), Brian Stanley (SF), Pippa Hackett (GP), Stephen Tynan (PBP), Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party), John Daly (National Party), Carol Nolan (Ind), John Leahy (Ind), Noel O’Rourke (Renua), Noel Tuohy (Lab).