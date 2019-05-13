Laois County Council local election candidate list
Total of 39 candidates running in 19-seat constituency
Borris-in-Ossory-Mountmellick: 6 seats
Conor Bergin (Fine Gael)
Paddy Bracken (Fianna Fáíl)
Ollie Clooney (Independent)
Fergal Conroy (Fine Gael)
Brian Furlong (Independent)
Declan Good (Fianna Fáil)
David Goodwin (Fine Gael)
Ger Hogan (Independent)
Lorna Holohan Garry (Sinn Féin)
James Kelly (Independent)
John King (Fine Gael)
Seamús McDonald (Fianna Fáíl)
Liam O’Neill (Fianna Fáíl)
Brendan Phelan (Independent)
Graiguecullen-Portarlington: 6 seats
Eoin Barry (Labour Party)
Ben Brennan (Independent)
Deirdre Ó Connell-Hopkins (Fianna Fáil)
Padraig Fleming (Fianna Fáil)
Paschal McEvoy (Fianna Fáil)
Aisling Moran (Fine Gael)
Tom Mulhall (Fine Gael)
Aidan Mullins (Sinn Féin)
Vivienne Phelan (Fine Gael)
Portlaoise: 7 seats
Timothy Adejumo (Independent)
Willie Aird (Fine Gael)
Thomasina Connell (Fine Gael)
Tom Duffy (Independent)
Dominic Dunne (Renua Ireland)
Caroline Dwane Stanley (Sinn Féin)
John Joe Fennelly (Fianna Fáil)
Catherine Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil)
John Gormley (Sinn Féin)
Iqbal Naeem (Independent)
Donal Kelly (Fianna Fáil)
Pauline Madigan (Fianna Fáil)
Noel O’Rourke (Renua Ireland)
Judith Preston-Grace (Independent)
Mary Sweeney (Fine Gael)
Noel Tuohy (Labour Party)