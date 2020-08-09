Labour Party stalwart Brendan Halligan dies aged 84

Brendan Halligan, former general secretary of the Labour Party and founder of the Institute of International and European Affairs, a think tank on European and international issues, has died at the age of 84.

He died at home surrounded by his family following an illness.

Mr Halligan was the general secretary of the Labour Party from 1967 until 1980 and was appointed a senator in 1973 and elected as a TD for Dublin South-West in 1976.

He was a member of the European parliament from 1983 until 1984

Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute when he said “it is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Brendan Halligan. A man who gave his life to politics and the public service with a deep commitment to the institutions of the state.”

Mr Martin added that Mr Halligan was a European citizen who believed in the values of the European Union.

“He was the founder and Director of the Institute of International and European Affairs and served as chair of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland. In that capacity, he succeeded in facilitating a wide range of views on European and global issues.”

Labour leader Alan Kelly said Mr Halligan was a committed socialist and a proud Labour man with whom he enjoyed speaking until very recently about the future of our party.

“Brendan was a fascinating man with a formidable intellect and he was a leading light in the Labour Party who articulated the political vision for the party for more than a decade. He was key in formulating the leadership strategy of Brendan Corish [former leader] which culminated in Corish delivering his landmark 1967 A New Republic Speech.”

Political organiser

The Labour leader said Mr Halligan was also “an unrivalled political organiser”. And when he became general secretary of the party in 1967 he professionalised and politicised the role in a way not seen previously.

From the corporate sphere Irish Business and Employers Confederationchief executive Danny McCoy said Mr Halligan had made enormous contributions in his public life to politics, society and business.

“His remarkable career was always as an internationalist and he was a true patriot. An economist of great instinct and insight, his lasting contribution was to Ireland’s place within Europe and outward international connectivity, best exemplified by his creation of the Institute of International and European Affairs.”