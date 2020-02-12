Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin announces resignation

The leader of the Labour Party Brendan Howlin has announced his resignation.

The party won six seats in the general election, down from a high of 37 back in 2011.

Speaking to his colleagues on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Howlin informed them of his intention to stand down as leader once the process to elect a successor has been completed.

Deputy Howlin has asked the Labour Party general secretary to begin making the arrangements for the nomination process and the membership election.

Labour’s Executive Board will meet on Saturday, February 15th to approve the arrangements for the election of a new leader.

Speaking after the meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party, Brendan Howlin said:

And that’s it folks pic.twitter.com/cTI1htGNcs — Pat Leahy (@PatLeahyIT) February 12, 2020

“It has been an honour to lead the Labour Party but now is the right time to pass on the baton to a new generation. It has been undoubtedly a difficult election for us but I believe we have succeeded in sowing the seeds for future growth.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their support over the last four years, and to thank the party’s members and staff who have put in a huge effort in the recent election as they do between elections.

“I will continue to represent the people of my beloved Wexford to the best of my ability and I thank them wholeheartedly for their continued support.

“I will, of course, offer my total support to my successor when they are elected.”

Election performance

Among the party members who lost their seats in the general election were the party’s former leader Joan Burton.

On Monday, a Labour party candidate in the election called for a change of leadership in the party, saying it is in crisis.

Nessa Cosgrove who was eliminated on the sixth count in Sligo-Leitrim said she liked Mr Howlin and it was “a hard thing to say” but she believed people expected party leaders to be more dynamic.

“I like Brendan as a man but can you imagine putting him up against Mary Lou McDonald”.

Labour is still paying a price for austerity, she said adding that the “old guard” including Mr Howlin and Ms Burton were still very associated with austerity.

The failure to get Labour’s policies, on for example wealth tax, across had been a factor in its poor performance nationally, added Ms Cosgrove.

“Labour need to kick off the sensible shoes and try on a pair of high heels,” she said.