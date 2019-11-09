Labour Party ‘could double its seats’ at general election

The Labour Party could double its Dáil representation from seven to 14 seats in the general election, Longford-Westmeath TD Willie Penrose has predicted.

Speaking as the party’s one-day national conference got under way in his hometown of Mullingar, Mr Penrose admitted it would be challenging but very possible.

He said the party believed in “slow, steady, incremental growth - not flash in the pan growth”.

Mr Penrose, said it would be a big challenge for the party, which has been static in numerous opinion polls.

But he said Labour is a party with a clear track record of public service and commitment to equality and could deliver.

He said it was time for the splintered left-wing in Ireland to unite.

His comments were echoed by party chairman Jack O’Connor who said they had asked supporters to transfer second preferences to “other progressive parties - to the social Democrats and Green party in the forthcoming election recognition of the fact that the Left in Ireland has an obligation to create a cohesive, coherent achievable policy platform”.

He said Labour is the only political party in the State that had set out clear bottom line for its support for any new administration.

They would only support or participate in a government that pledged trade union representation to any worker who wanted it and supported its housing and health policies.

Mr O’Connor said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were “wedded to the market” and there was a need for a fundamental policy shift to tackle inequality.

Party election chairwoman Senator Ivana Bacik said the party had a strong record in delivering on women’s rights, workers’ rights and was committed to tackling the scourge of homelessness.

Six hundred Labour party members are expected to attend for party leader Brendan Howlin’s speech on Saturday evening, when he will reiterate the commitment to transfer votes to other “progressive parties and Independents” regardless of whether it is reciprocated, in a bid to build a cohesive left-wing alliance.

Party members arrived at the Mullingar Park Hotel geared up for four byelections at the end of November and hopeful they will rejuvenate the party.

The party’s best prospects in the byelections are seen as Cllr Duncan Smith in Fingal and Cllr George Lawlor in Wexford, but Cllr John Maher in Cork North-Central “could be a surprise” according to some pundits.

Cllr Joanna Tuffy, a former TD, is the party’s candidate in Dublin Mid-West.

Former TD Sean Ryan who won the 1998 byelection in the Dublin North (now Dublin Fingal) to replace Fianna Fáil’s Ray Burke, said the byelections that year rejuvenated the party. Labour’s housing spokeswoman, Jan O’Sullivan, won the byelection in Limerick the same year following the death of Jim Kemmy.

Mr Ryan predicted this campaign “will rejuvenate the Labour Party and bring in new younger members if we do well”.