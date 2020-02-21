Labour having ‘existential crisis’, Aodhán O’Riordáin says

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said the party is having an “existential crisis” and needs to win back younger voters as he launched his bid for the leadership of the party.

Speaking on Friday morning, the Dublin Bay North TD said that only two per cent of voters between 18 and 24 had voted for the Labour Party. “The only more unpopular party was Aontú,” he said.The party won six seats in February’s election leading to the resgination of leader Brendan Howlin.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said the party needs to rebuild its relationship with the public.

“We want the Irish people to trust us again. We cannot do that if we come up with the same answers that we have had for as long as I have been a member of the Labour Party. Back to basics, work harder, back into communities. Every single Labour representative is in their communities, working hard. But they are hamstrung, I think, by a sense that the public have about our party.

“We are either part of the establishment or we are part of the change. I want people to look at the Labour Party and say they are on my side. I want the Labour Party to be a campaigning party.”

“It is not just about what you are against, but what you are for.”

Speaking about the fact that younger voters have deserted the party, he said: “Either we say they are wrong, or there is something wrong with us.”

His leadership rival Alan Kelly said earlier this week that it was time for the party to go “back to basics.”

Asked what distinguishes him from his rival, Ó Ríordáin said he is bringing a different analysis.

He said by losing his seat in 2016 he has an insight into the party’s relationship with the public.

Recently elected TD Ged Nash also said the party needs to get its “mojo” back.