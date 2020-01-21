Labour attacks ‘dysfunctional’ Fine Gael coalition at party launch

Labour has accused its former coalition partner Fine Gael of running a “dysfunctional, wasteful” Government.

Formally launching the party’s election campaign in Dublin, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the Government was “shiny on the outside but hollow in the middle”.

He claimed Fine Gael spent €7 million of public money on advertising and in 18 months €1.8 million on PR while in the previous 18 months then taoiseach Enda Kenny spent €16,000 on PR and advertising.

He claimed Fine Gael’s legacy in office was “almost as toxic” as Fianna Fail’s.

He said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar inherited a “recovered economy”, said but Fine Gael’s legacy was one of “waste of resources and waste of opportunities”.

Mr Howlin also said his party did better than what appeared in opinion polls following the party’s drop of 1 per cent to 5 per cent in the Ipsos/MRBI poll in The Irish Times.

He said a national opinion poll did not reflect their capacity to win seats and was confident they would win “double digits” in seats.

He said they were on 4 per cent in the opinion polls for the local elections but won 10 per cent of the vote in the constituencies they contested.

He was confident the party would get double digits in seats.

Mr Howlin also launched a number of the party’s 31 Dáil candidates including Mayo candidate Karim Uddin, Cllr Duncan Smith in Dublin Finglas, Cllr Juliet O’Connell in Dun Laoghaire and former TDs Cllr Joe Costello Dublin Central, Senator Kevin Humphreys Dublin Bay South and Emmet Stagg Kildare North.

The Labour leader pledged to “end the waste of public money, build homes and fix health”.

‘Fix the basics’

He said Fine Gael had allowed bogus self employment to thrive losing €250 million a year in social insurance contributions.

Its reliance on rent subsidies would cost the taxpayer over €700 million this year that went “into the pockets of landlords because they refused to build local authority houses”.

Almost €1 million a day went on agency staff for the HSE because of a recruitment embargo. The cost of the national children’s hospital had risen from €800 million to €1.73 billion and rising.

Ireland needs a Government with ideas, he said. The party believed in public service.

He said “we want to fix the basics” and he insisted he would keep the State pension age at 66.

Labour’s health spokesman Alan Kelly said the cost of agency staffing for the HSE was destroying the health service.

He said the HSE and Government was denying there was an embargo but there was a de facto one in place.

Mr Kelly also hit out at Fianna Fáil accusing them of “practising the privatisation of health care” through the National Treatment Purchase Fund, spending €200 million a year that would cost €1 billion over five years.

That was effectively saying that “our public health care system cannot be fixed so we’re going to give it over to private practice”.

He said that demonstrated Fianna Fáil’s real attitude towards health and the cross-party agreed Slaintecare health programme.

Labour would make sure Slaintecare was implemented fully “because it is the only show in town”.