Labour asks FF-FG if plans possible without tax hikes for higher earners

Labour leader Alan Kelly has asked both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to detail how they can “implement a radical programme for government” without tax increases on higher earners.

Mr Kelly has sent a letter to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in response to the joint framework document agreed between the two Civil War parties in recent weeks.

The framework document outlined the priorities for both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in a potential coalition between them in an effort to woo smaller parties such as the Greens, Labour and the Social Democrats into government talks.

In his response, Mr Kelly repeated his position that “it is the primary responsibility of other parties who received more votes in the General Election to ensure that Ireland has a stable government”.

“In the Dáil there are four parties with more TDs than the Labour Party, and any three of those can form a government with a majority,” the Tipperary TD said, adding that Labour will still talk to other parties.

His letter welcomed what it called Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s “bold social democratic statement” that the “’importance of the well-resourced, properly functioning and responsive State has never been clearer’.”

The Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael document outlined plans for significant State interventions in the areas of health and housing, amongst others. The two parties have 72 seats between them, eight short of a majority. Labour and the Social Democrats have six each and the Greens have 12. The Greens are seen as the likeliest to enter coalition talks, although they have not yet made a final decision to do so. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have said they will not talk to Sinn Féin, which has 37 seats.

Mr Kelly said, however, “it is not clear to us how the policy goals will be resourced and what fundamental choices such a government would be prepared to take”.

He asked five questions on the issue of funding: how much both parties are prepared to borrow until 2020; what tax measures they would consider, and how the promises can be funded without higher taxes on higher earners; what spending cuts they are considering; will the public sector pay deal be honoured and will the Defence Forces get a pay rise and whether the Covid-19 welfare payments will remain at their current level.

The Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael document says that there will be no increases in income tax or USC over the lifetime of any potential coalition, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has recently said that existing Covid payments will need to be tapered off.

Labour also identified “21 principles we believe would need to be rigorously addressed”, such as nationalising some private hospitals and the introduction of single public health system; low paid and insecure work; a Living Wage set at two thirds of national median income; climate change; housing and other issues.