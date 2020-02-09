Kildare South results: Sinn Féin’s Patricia Ryan leading pack after first count

No candidates were elected after the first count in Kildare South, with a quota of 11,816.

A huge cheer rang out in Punchestown when it was announced that Sinn Féin’s Patricia Ryan received 10,155 votes, topping the poll. Her closest rival, Martin Heydon (FG), was over 2,000 off with 8,069 votes.

In the race for the third seat up for grabs in this constituency, Fianna Fáil’s Fiona O’Loughlin received 5,927 votes while Mark Wall (Labour) got 5,899. Independent candidate Cathal Berry wasn’t far behind with 5,742.

Two candidates have been eliminated – Róisín Úi Bhroin (PBP) and Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú).

Kildare South SEE FULL RESULTS

The total poll was 47,700 with 440 spoiled votes reported.

Independent candidate Cathal Berry reportedly received almost 600 of around 800 postal votes, but had to settle for a fifth placed finish in the tally, with fellow independent candidate Fiona McLoughlin-Healy in sixth on 7.8 per cent. Fianna Fail’s Suzanne Doyle isn’t far behind on 7.6 per cent.

Ronan Maher (GP), Linda Hayden (SD), Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú) and Róisín Uí Bhroin (S-PBP) placed 8-11th respectively.

Turnout was reported as 45,976 with 560 spoiled votes. The projected quota is 11,355

Candidates: Cathal Berry (Ind), Suzanne Doyle (FF), Linda Hayden (Soc Dem), Martin Heydon (FG), Ronan Maher (GP), Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind), Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú), Fiona O’Loughlin (FF), Patricia Ryan (SF), Róisín Uí Bhroin (S-PBP), Mark Wall (Lab).