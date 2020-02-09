Kildare South results: Sinn Féin’s Patricia Ryan elected on sixth count

Sinn Féin’s Patricia Ryan has added to her party’s tally across the country, elected to the Dáil for Kildare South on the sixth count at Punchestown.

The Monasterevin councillor topped the poll on 10,155 votes with a quota of 11,816 and ended on a tally of 12,152.

Cllr Ryan, who was joined at the count centre on Sunday by Martina Anderson, the former Sinn Féin MEP for Northern Ireland and now an MLA in the Northern Ireland Assembly for Derry city, said she was delighted that the support was there and is “very proud” to be a member of Sinn Féin.

She also highlighted the “fantastic” Sinn Féin team and said that it was great to be part of the Sinn Féin surge across the country. “It is, it’s brilliant,” she said.

Two seats have yet to be filled in Kildare South – Martin Heydon (FG) is on track for the second while Cathal Berry (Ind) and Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) are battling it out for the final position.

Candidates: Cathal Berry (Ind), Suzanne Doyle (FF), Linda Hayden (Soc Dem), Martin Heydon (FG), Ronan Maher (GP), Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind), Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú), Fiona O’Loughlin (FF), Patricia Ryan (SF), Róisín Uí Bhroin (S-PBP), Mark Wall (Lab).