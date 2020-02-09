Kildare South results: SF’s Patricia Ryan set top poll, early tallies show

Sinn Féin’s Patricia Ryan is forecasted to top the poll in Kildare South.

With almost 11 per cent of the boxes tallied, the latest figures show Ryan on 24.7 per cent of the vote and the feeling in her camp is positive.

She’s followed by Fine Gael Parliamentary party chair Martin Heydon (19.1 per cent ) and current Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin on just over 13 per cent.

In fourth position (there are three seats up for grabs in this constituency) at present is Labour’s Mark Wall (12.1 per cent ), with independent Cathal Berry on 9.4 per cent.

Suzanne Doyle (Fianna Fáil) is tallying at 7.3 per cent of the vote at the moment, while her Kildare Co Council colleague Fiona McLoughlin-Healy (Ind) is at 4.9 per cent.

Green Party candidate Ronan Maher is tallying at 3.4 per cent, with Linda Hayden of the Social Democrats on 2.6 per cent so far. Neck and neck on 1.7 per cent are Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Róisín Uí Bhroin and Anita Mhic Gib (Renua).

Candidates: Cathal Berry (Ind), Suzanne Doyle (FF), Linda Hayden (Soc Dem), Martin Heydon (FG), Ronan Maher (GP), Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind), Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú), Fiona O’Loughlin (FF), Patricia Ryan (SF), Róisín Uí Bhroin (S-PBP), Mark Wall (Lab).