Kildare South results: SF’s Patricia Ryan in lead as counting suspended

The rain outside isn’t going anywhere, but a halt has been called to counting for the night in Kildare South.

Sinn Féin’s Patricia Ryan has been part of the party’s surge across the country and topped the poll in the first count with 10,155 votes – she looks set to take the first seat tomorrow.

Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon looks set to capture the second of three seats, while Cathal Berry (Ind), Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) and Mark Wall (Labour) are still in the mix for the third.

Róisín Uí Bhroin (PBP), Linda Hayden (SD), Ronan Maher (GP), Anita Mhic Gib (Aontu) and Suzanne Doyle (FF) have been eliminated.

Counting will resume on Monday morning.

Candidates: Cathal Berry (Ind), Suzanne Doyle (FF), Linda Hayden (Soc Dem), Martin Heydon (FG), Ronan Maher (GP), Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind), Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú), Fiona O’Loughlin (FF), Patricia Ryan (SF), Róisín Uí Bhroin (S-PBP), Mark Wall (Lab).