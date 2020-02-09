Kildare North results: Murphy in lead but no candidate elected in first count

The first count in Kildare North has been completed but no candidate has been elected as of yet. The quota is 10,190.

Catherine Murphy (Social Democrats) received the highest number of votes in the first count, with 9,808, and should be the first to be elected in the constituency in subsequent counts.

Hot on her heels is Sinn Féin’s Réada Cronin, on 8,705. In third place after count 1 is Frank O’Rourke (Fianna Fáil), with 6,336 votes.

Four candidates were eliminated in this count – Paul Mahon (PBP), David Monaghan (Ind), Séamus Ó Riain (Renua) and Wayne Swords (Ind)

The total poll is 51,327, with 382 spoiled votes reported.

It was perhaps no surprise to see Catherine Murphy in pole position with 19.2 per cent of the vote after the full tally for Kildare North.

Echoing the trend across the country, Sinn Féin is also set to do well in this four-seater (should the subsequent count follow similar lines), with Réada Cronin taking second place in the tally poll on 17.1 per cent.

Fianna Fáil’s James Lawless took third spot in the poll, registering 14.1 per cent, followed by his party colleague Frank O’Rourke on 12.2 per cent.

It is ominous news for sitting TD Bernard Durkan of Fine Gael, who sits in fifth place with 10.8 per cent of the vote.

Green Party candidate Vincent P Martin, who topped the poll in the Naas Local Electoral Area in last year’s local elections, is sixth with 10.1 per cent.

Candidates: Réada Cronin (SF), Bernard Durkan (FG), James Lawless (FF), Anthony Lawlor (FG), Paul Mahon (S-PBP), Vincent P Martin (GP), David Monaghan (Ind), Catherine Murphy (Soc Dem), Séamus Ó Riain (Renua), Frank O’Rourke (FF), Emmet Stagg (Lab), Wayne Swords (Ind).