Kildare North results: Catherine Murphy takes first seat

Counting has ceased for the night at Punchestown in Kildare North, following the election of Catherine Murphy – co-leader of the Social Democrats.

Ms Murphy, who was the first TD to be elected in the county at 11pm on Sunday night, had topped the poll on count 1 with a total of 9,808 votes. Her final tally on count three was 11,008 against a quota of 10,190.

Supporters gathered with placards around the TD before the results were announced, and a huge cheer from the purple-clad gathering echoed around Punchestown as their candidate became the latest member of Dáil Éireann.

Sinn Féin’s Réada Cronin still looks on course to take the second of four seats in this constituency. James Lawless (FF) and Frank O’Rourke (FF) occupy third and fourth positions as things stand.

So far, Wayne Swords (Ind), David Monaghan (Ind), Paul Mahon (PBP), Séamus Ó Riain (Renua), Emmet Stagg (Labour) and Anthony Lawlor (FG) have been eliminated.

Three seats remain to be filled in this constituency.

Candidates: Réada Cronin (SF), Bernard Durkan (FG), James Lawless (FF), Anthony Lawlor (FG), Paul Mahon (S-PBP), Vincent P Martin (GP), David Monaghan (Ind), Catherine Murphy (Soc Dem), Séamus Ó Riain (Renua), Frank O’Rourke (FF), Emmet Stagg (Lab), Wayne Swords (Ind).