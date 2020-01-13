Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran to leave Independent Alliance

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced he is leaving the Independent Alliance.

In an interview with Shannonside Radio on Monday the Longford-Westmeath TD said he will be standing in the next election as an outright Independent, rather than under the banner of the Independent Alliance.

Mr Moran said if he is re-elected he may join a new political grouping in the new Dáil.

The Independent Alliance was set up principally by Minister for Transport Shane Ross before the last election and was Fine Gael’s main coalition partner for the last four years.

It currently has four Ministers: Mr Ross, Mr Moran, Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath and Minister of State for Skills John Halligan.

Mr McGrath is considering whether to stand again in Dublin Bay North but is expected to do so, while Mr Halligan is expected to announce later this week that he will not seek re-election in his Waterford constituency.

It effectively means the Independent Alliance has come to an end.