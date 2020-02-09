Kerry results: No further candidates elected after second count

The second count in Kerry failed to elect any candidates and it could be the fifth count before either Danny Healy-Rae or Brendan Griffin get elected.

That leaves Fianna Fáil favourite Norma Foley left for the fifth seat.

However, while she looks most likely to get the seat, there is an outside chance that she will miss out as candidates are eliminated and votes distributed.

This means outgoing TD John Brassil is not entirely out of the game, although he has all but admitted defeat.

After the first count on Sunday, which saw Michael Healy-Rae and Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly elected, Mr Healy-Rae’s surplus votes were distributed.

But, after the second count, they were not enough to get either his brother or Mr Griffin elected.

They are not expected to be elected at the third count either, and there are then expected to be three eliminations.

These are likely to be independents Sean O’Leary and Ted Cronin and the Irish Freedom Party’s John Bowler.

Aontú’s Sonny Foran is expected to be eliminated by the fourth count.

By the fifth count, however, there should finally be some movement, and a lot of that depends on how the votes are distributed.

Fianna Fáil’s Norma Moriarty or Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly are likely to be eliminated and this could then see Brendan Griffin elected.

Danny Healy-Rae could get elected at this point but this may also happen after the sixth count.

Then it’s down to where the transfers go and what happens to Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley, whose only real challenger is John Brassil, who has 5,665 votes compared to Ms Foley’s 7,271.

Candidates: Michael Healy-Rae (Ind), Danny Healy-Rae (Ind), Brendan Griffin (FG), Mike Kennelly (FG), John Brassil (FF), Norma Foley (FF), Norma Moriarty (FF), Pa Daly (SF), Cleo Murphy (GP), Sonny Foran (Aontú), John Bowler (Irish Freedom Party), Ted Cronin (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind).