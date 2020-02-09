Kerry results: No further candidates elected after fourth count

A fourth count failed to elect anybody in Kerry and it is still unlikely that anybody will be elected after the next count.

This is despite the fact that it looks like the distribution of Fianna Fáil candidate Norma Moriarty’s transferable votes appear to be favouring outgoing Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.

Eventhough he is likely to get a bigger share of her votes than closest rival Danny Healy-Rae, it may not be enough to get the minister of state elected just yet.

A proportion of her voters would have been traditional Fine Gael voters who switched their vote to her in anger at the government and because she was their local south Kerry candidate.

The quota is 12,945 but it is now just a matter of time before Mr Griffin, who has a total of 11,261 votes, and Danny Healy-Rae, who has 12,090 votes, reach it.

Even though she might now reach it herself, Norma Foley is now pretty much a dead cert to be elected.

Other than John Brassil with his 6,089 votes so far, none of the remaining candidates come near his running mate, who has 7,934 votes so far, in terms of votes.

Candidates: Michael Healy-Rae (Ind), Danny Healy-Rae (Ind), Brendan Griffin (FG), Mike Kennelly (FG), John Brassil (FF), Norma Foley (FF), Norma Moriarty (FF), Pa Daly (SF), Cleo Murphy (GP), Sonny Foran (Aontú), John Bowler (Irish Freedom Party), Ted Cronin (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind).