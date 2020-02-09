Kerry results: Danny Healy-Rae likely to hold seat, tallies suggest

Michael Healy-Rae is topping the poll so far, with 20.3 per cent of the vote, according to early tallies. Some 66 boxes had been opened of the 261 total by about 10.15am.

In second place, was Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly with 18.1 per cent of the vote and that’s before any of the boxes from the towns such as Tralee and Listowel had been opened.

As of 10.15am, he had 3,573 votes and was followed closely by Danny Healy-Rae, who had 3,150 votes and 15.9 per cent share of the ballot so far.

Fine Gael Minister of State Brendan Griffin was in fourth place, with 13.4 per cent of the vote with 2,649 votes.

And in fifth place for the five-seat constituency was Norma Foley whose lead over outgoing Fianna Fáil TD and colleague John Brassil had increased to over 1 per cent.

She had 8.6 per cent of the vote with 1,704 votes while Mr Brassil had 1,482 votes and 7.5 per cent share of the ballot.

If the above tallies are anything to go by, it looks as if Fianna Fáil could have a new TD.

And even though the indications are that the Healy-Rae strategy of asking their voters to vote number one for Danny in Killarney hasn’t worked as well as they hoped, it looks as if they will both get enough to get over the line.

Candidates: Michael Healy-Rae (Ind), Danny Healy-Rae (Ind), Brendan Griffin (FG), Mike Kennelly (FG), John Brassil (FF), Norma Foley (FF), Norma Moriarty (FF), Pa Daly (SF), Cleo Murphy (GP), Sonny Foran (Aontú), John Bowler (Irish Freedom Party), Ted Cronin (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind).