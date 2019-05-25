Kerry County Council: Jackie Healy-Rae elected on first count

Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr has been elected to Kerry County Council on the first count for the Castleisland electoral area with a massive 2,621 votes — 784 votes over the 1,837 quota.

The Healy-Rae family has now succeeded in electing its sixth family member to Kerry County Council – a feat unprecedented in Kerry or anywhere else.

There were jubilant scenes at John Mitchels GAA clubhouse in Tralee as the newest edition to the Healy-Rae dynasty was held aloft on the shoulders of supporters along with his TD father, Michael Healy-Rae. His namesake and grandfather was the first Healy-Rae to serve on Kerry County Council, followed by his father Michael, his uncle Danny and his first cousins, Maura and Johnny.

Castleisland is now certain to return three new councillors, Mr Healy-Rae, Charlie Farrelly (Independent) and Fionnan Fitzgerald (Fianna Fail).

Two incumbents are also certain to lose their seats, Fianna Fail’s Tom McEllistrim and Fine Gael councillor Pat McCarthy.

At this point it looks like the makeup of the four-seat Castleisland electoral area will include one Fianna Fail, one Fine Gael and two Independents. Long serving Fine Gael Councillor, Bobby O’Connell, is set to be re-elected. He polled 1,459 votes in the first count, and has been re-elected at every local election since 1991.

It was a disappointing result for former Fianna Fáil TD, Tom McEllistrim. Although their service on Kerry County Council is not unbroken, the McEllistrim family have been to the fore in Kerry politics since 1923.

Incumbent Fianna Fáil councillor Michael D O’Shea topped the poll in the Corca Dhuibhne electoral area. He was elected after the third count. Fellow Fianna Fáil candidate Breandan Fitzgerald from Dingle did well for his third time out with 1,280 votes, and was eventually elected after the fourth count.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin’s cousin, Tommy Griffin, polled ahead of Fine Gael councillor Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald in the first count with 1,251 first preferences compared to Cosai’s 1,006.

Transfers will be crucial in this contest with five of the seven candidates coming from the western part of the Dingle Peninsula.

Councillor Michael O’Shea said he was delighted with his showing, given it was “the toughest campaign of my career”.

“I lost 1,300 voters from my base area with the redrawing of the boundary but we worked very hard with a great team and great family behind me to make up for this,” he said.

(First preference votes: candidates elected in bold)

Corca Dhuibhne: 3 seats

Robert Brosnan (Sinn Féin) - 833

Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) - 1,280 - (elected count 4)

Michael Fitzgerald (Green Party) - 777

Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) - 1,006

Tommy Griffin (Fine Gael) - 1,251

Michael D O’Shea (Fianna Fáil) - 1,680 - (elected count 3)

David Russell (Independent) - 664

Castleisland: 4 seats

Charlie Farrelly (Independent) - 1,668 - (elected count 2)

Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) - 1,037

Jackie Healy-Rae (Independent) - 2,621 - (elected count 1)

Pat McCarthy (Fine Gael)- 795

Thomas Mc Ellistrim (Fianna Fáil) - 628

Kate Mc Sweeney (Sinn Féin)-973

Bobby O’Connell (Fine Gael) - 1,459

Kenmare: 6 seats

Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil)

Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael)

Luke Crowley-Holland (Labour)

John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fáil)

Johnny Healy-Rae (Independent)

Patrick Lyne (Fine Gael)

Dan Mc Carthy (Independent)

Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil)

Cleo Murphy (Green Party)

Donie O’Sullivan Rua (Fine Gael)

Damian Quigg (Sinn Féin)

Killarney: 7 seats

John Buckley (Sinn Féin)

Brendan Cronin (Independent)

Michael Gleeson (Kerry Independent Alliance)

Donal Grady (Independent)

Maura Healy-Rae (Independent)

Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil)

Marie Moloney (Labour)

Niall Botty O’Callaghan (Independent)

Neily O’Connor (Fianna Fáil)

John Sheahan (Fine Gael)

Listowel: 6 seats

Tom Barry (Sinn Féin)

Robert Beasley (Sinn Féin)

Michael Foley (Fine Gael)

Sonny Foran (Aontú)

Mike Kennelly (Fine Gael)

John Lucid (Fianna Fáil)

Jimmy Moloney (Fianna Fáil)

Michael Pixie O’Gorman (Independent)

John Martin O’Sullivan (Independent)

Aoife Thornton (Fine Gael)

Tralee: 7 seats

Ted Cronin (Independent)

Pa Daly (Sinn Féin)

Yvonne Dineen (Independent)

Bec Fahy (Solidarity-People Before Profit)

Toiréasa Ferris (Sinn Féin)

Jim Finucane (Fine Gael)

Mary Fitzgibbon (Aontú)

Cathal Foley (Sinn Féin)

Norma Foley (Fianna Fáil)

Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party)

Sam Locke (Independent)

Bridget O’Brien (Fine Gael)

Terry O’ Brien (Labour)

Denis O’Reilly (Independent)

Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil)

Ben Slimm (Labour)

Johnnie Wall (Fianna Fáil)