Kate O’Connell ruled out of byelection due to ‘lack of leadership support’

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell has announced that she will not seek her party’s nomination for the Dublin Bay South byelection saying there is a faction in the party which does not want her to run.

Ms O’Connell said she had made it know to the party that she was interested in becoming the party’s candidate but Fine Gael had insisted on following a process that would have made it “impossible” for her to win at convention.

She also said there were elements in the party locally who were determined that she be ousted from Fine Gael.

“There has been a faction, I would feel, within the party since the leadership campaign which I though long gone out with the tide, who have long planned the exit of myself,” she told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio.

Ms O’Connell said it was clear she was “not the desired candidate” of the leadership and claimed there were people within her party who had “planned” her exit.

Ms O’Connell said that there were some in the constituency - which comprises much of Dublin 4 and Dublin 6 - who presented her as a rural blow-in.

She said somebody had brought a sod of turf to a local event and that there was also a plan to put a sign outside her family pharmacy stating “This way to the M50”, signalling to her she should go home to her native Westmeath.

“[The message was] you are not form here. You are from the country. We don’t like the cut of your jib…

“You are undesirable and unsuitable and possibly not good enough.”

She said that there had been an increase in membership in the constituency since she lost her seat in the general election last year and that, if the conventional selection path was chose, it would be impossible for her to be chosen.

Asked had the “choirboys” comment she had made about party leader Leo Varadkar’s supporters, or her recent critical comments of him, made any difference, she said she had a reputation for “rising” people from time to time.

“I don’t really know. I have no problem with Leo Varadkar. I accepted he won the leadership. I put my heart and soul into legislation.

“I have risen him on occasion and that is my nature. In any party there is no thing as a wrong question.”

She said there had been a determined group within Dublin Bay South intent on her not representing the party.

“The coffin was made a long time ago,” she said, “which would make it impossible for me to win at convention.”

Ms O’Connell supported Simon Coveney in the 2017 Fine Gael leadership battle during which she described Mr Varadkar’s backers as “choirboys” who were “singing for their supper”.

She said her working relationship with Mr Varadkar never recovered from that campaign “despite my best efforts” and her loyalty to he party.

She said she had been accused of not attending local meetings but was working assiduously in the Dáil serving on committees.

Ms O’Connell said that there was an idea in the party that she had “served a purpose in taking seat back from Renua for Fine Gael and my job was done.

“From that point the replacement plan was put in place. I have faced over the years personalised commentary and attacks in terms of attending Fine Gael meetings.

“They don’t seem all that important but when you tie them all up there is a faction.”