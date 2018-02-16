Karen Bradley says deal can still be reached on powersharing in NI

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has said a deal can still be reached to restore powersharing at Stormont if politicians have the will to do so and deliver for the people.

The fifth phase of talks between Sinn Féin and the DUP aimed at getting devolved government restored in the North ended on Wednesday when DUP leader Arlene Foster withdrew her party from the process, saying “there is no current prospect of these discussions leading to an Executive being formed”.

The North has been without government since January 2017 when the Executive and Assembly was collapsed by the late former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

Northern Secretary Karen Bradley spoke to reporters in Belfast on Friday about the ongoing impasse after she toured the Victoria Square retail and leisure complex where she met with retailers and members of the public.

The people she spoke to all want a deal a Stormont so the opportunities presented by stable government can be exploited, she said.

“All I’ve heard from everybody is they want government at Stormont,” she added.

Ms Bradley acknowledged it had been a “difficult week” but said an agreement between the DUP and Sinn Féin is still possible.

On Thursday, the DUP rejected Sinn Féin claims that a draft package was in place last week which included an Irish language act, an Ulster Scots act, and a respecting language and diversity act.

Draft agreement

The Northern Secretary refused to speculate on whether a draft agreement was in place and would not be drawn on whether she felt the three-in-one language and respect proposal was a reasonable compromise that should be acceptable to unionists if it was sold properly to them.

She urged politicians to listen to what the people want so they can deliver what they were elected to deliver, and “put aside differences to govern for the people of Northern Ireland”.

She will consider the options available to her over the weekend and is expected to update the House of Commons, after Westminster recess ends on Tuesday, on what her next steps will be.

Options open to her could include more talks, introducing an independent mediator, a fresh Assembly election, imposing some form of direct rule from London and agreeing to a British Irish Intergovernmental Conference, plus she is likely to have to take action to ensure the civil servants running the North have adequate financial resources.

Amid public disagreement between the DUP and Sinn Féin over what and was not agreed between them in the last phase of talks DUP MP Gregory Campbell has rejected the suggestion there is a threat to Arlene Foster’s leadership.

Mr Campbell told the BBC: “Arlene Foster has no difficulty within the party, didn’t have any difficulty last weekend, and won’t have any difficulty this weekend.

“Any nonsense that people are peddling, that calls into question Arlene Foster’s leadership - you really need to get a grip.”