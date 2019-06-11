Justice Aileen Donnelly nominated for Court of Appeal

High Court judge Justice Aileen Donnelly has been nominated to sit on the Court of Appeal, following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The vacancy on the senior court arose after Justice Mary Irvine was appointed to the Supreme Court last month.

Justice Donnelly had been appointed to the High Court in September 2014.

Last year she was cast into the public spotlight following a decision to suspend the extradition of Artur Celmer to Poland for alleged drug trafficking offences, due to concerns over changes in the country’s legal environment.

The decision led to fierce criticism of Justice Donnelly in the Polish media at the time.

Educated in University College Dublin, she was called to the bar in 1998, and previously served as co-chair of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

The Government also agreed to nominate Judge Patricia Ryan as President of the Circuit Court. Judge Ryan had served at the Circuit Court for nearly two decades, first appointed in 2002.

Cabinet also nominated Judge Colin Daly as President of the District Court.

The av will now go to President Michael D Higgins for approval.