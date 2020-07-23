July stimulus plan to boost economy: What we know so far

The Government will announce its long-awaited stimulus plan on Thursday, committing to a spending package of about €7 billion to boost the State’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. It is set to include the following:

New employment supports

A centrepiece of the plan will be the announcement of new employment supports based on the German ‘kurzarbeit’ scheme, under which the State supports the wages of workers who have been temporarily laid off, and which has been credited with keeping unemployment low during the pandemic, and during the financial crisis a decade ago.

Capital spending

Public investments will be targeted at a number of areas including cycling and walking infrastructure, town centre investment schemes and programmes which are ready to be started soon in a number of State companies, notably Irish Water.

Schools

Every school in the country will be eligible for an enhanced minor works scheme worth tens of millions of euros, intended to fund structural alterations to classrooms and improve bathrooms to facilitate hand-washing.

Temporary wage subsidy scheme

There will be a major revamp of the temporary wage subsidy scheme, converting it into a permanent support to help businesses to retain staff.

While the scheme will continue for a period to a pay a large portion of the wages of staff in companies hit by the pandemic, it will be relaunched in the autumn to incorporate a long-term scheme to help pay for staff in companies trying to trade their way back to profitability.

Back to work schemes

Tens of thousands of places on a variety of back-to-work schemes are being readied at a cost of €100 million, with the intention that these schemes come on stream, as the pandemic unemployment payment is wound down.

Staycation voucher scheme

The so-called staycation voucher scheme will see a tax refund scheme of up to €125 being paid to consumers who spend in the region of €600 on accommodation, food or non-alcoholic drinks, and will be valid from this autumn until the end of April next year.

Restart grant for small and medium enterprises

The restart grant for SMEs, capped at €10,000, will be increased and more companies and self-employed people will qualify.

Waiver on commercial rates

The waiver on commercial rates will be extended until the end of September. There are also plans to allow firms warehouse part of their PAYE and VAT bills without attracting interest or penalties, though these liabilities will eventually fall due.