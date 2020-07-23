July stimulus plan to boost economy: What we know so far

Government’s plan set to include employment support and staycation tax vouchers

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Shoppers in Dublin’s Henry Street on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Collins

Shoppers in Dublin’s Henry Street on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Collins

 

The Government will announce its long-awaited stimulus plan on Thursday, committing to a spending package of about €7 billion to boost the State’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. It is set to include the following:

New employment supports

A centrepiece of the plan will be the announcement of new employment supports based on the German ‘kurzarbeit’ scheme, under which the State supports the wages of workers who have been temporarily laid off, and which has been credited with keeping unemployment low during the pandemic, and during the financial crisis a decade ago.

Capital spending

Public investments will be targeted at a number of areas including cycling and walking infrastructure, town centre investment schemes and programmes which are ready to be started soon in a number of State companies, notably Irish Water.

Schools

Every school in the country will be eligible for an enhanced minor works scheme worth tens of millions of euros, intended to fund structural alterations to classrooms and improve bathrooms to facilitate hand-washing.

Coronavirus Data Dashboard

Temporary wage subsidy scheme

There will be a major revamp of the temporary wage subsidy scheme, converting it into a permanent support to help businesses to retain staff.

While the scheme will continue for a period to a pay a large portion of the wages of staff in companies hit by the pandemic, it will be relaunched in the autumn to incorporate a long-term scheme to help pay for staff in companies trying to trade their way back to profitability.

Back to work schemes

Tens of thousands of places on a variety of back-to-work schemes are being readied at a cost of €100 million, with the intention that these schemes come on stream, as the pandemic unemployment payment is wound down.

Staycation voucher scheme

The so-called staycation voucher scheme will see a tax refund scheme of up to €125 being paid to consumers who spend in the region of €600 on accommodation, food or non-alcoholic drinks, and will be valid from this autumn until the end of April next year.

Restart grant for small and medium enterprises

The restart grant for SMEs, capped at €10,000, will be increased and more companies and self-employed people will qualify.

Waiver on commercial rates

The waiver on commercial rates will be extended until the end of September. There are also plans to allow firms warehouse part of their PAYE and VAT bills without attracting interest or penalties, though these liabilities will eventually fall due.

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest newsSIGN UP HERE
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.