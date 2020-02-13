Julian Smith: Why was popular and pivotal Northern Secretary sacked by Boris Johnson

Politicians and members of the public were trying to come to terms on Thursday with the dismissal by British prime minister Boris Johnson of Julian Smith as Northern Secretary.

Not only was he viewed as pivotal in achieving the deal to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly but he was seen as the first Secretary of State in several years who adopted a proactive and muscular attitude in getting things done.

This included ensuring that the victims of historical institutional abuse would get the compensation that they had been left waiting for because of the previous political paralysis.

After Christmas there was speculation that Smith was unpopular with Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings and would be ousted but there was a sense that restoring Stormont would ensure he remained in the British cabinet.

When Johnson came to Stormont to bask in the success of getting the powersharing institutions back up and running he was asked about Smith’s future. He delivered what now appears as a calculatedly ambiguous response when he said he had “done a great job and he certainly has a bright future”.

But not a future as a secretary of state.

There has been speculation that one of the reasons he was dismissed was because in the New Decade, New Approach deal to restore Stormont - the deal that he and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney published last month - there was a commitment to publish within 100 days legislation to implement the Stormont House Agreement to address legacy issues.

Spoke with @JulianSmithUK a short time ago to thank him for his help in getting devolution restored. We may not have always agreed (we did sometimes) but his dedication to the role was incredible. Best wishes to him and his family. Always welcome in Fermanagh. https://t.co/2hUzOWmRBS — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) February 13, 2020

That December 2019 agreement included a proposal to establish a Historical Investigations Unit that would investigate outstanding Troubles-related killings. Such a unit would involve disputed killings by British soldiers and the RUC.

There was a sense that this was at variance with the commitment by the British prime minister in December that he would “bring forward proposals to tackle vexatious claims that undermine our Armed Forces”, and by other previous comments by Johnson.

Some reports suggested that Smith had “bounced” Johnson and the British government into signing up to this element of the deal, which could be viewed as undermining his apparent wish to protect former British soldiers from Troubles-related charges.

A number of senior sources expressed great scepticism about this line, suspecting vindictiveness was a factor in his dismissal, a claim made by former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern when speaking on RTÉ.

“I don’t think it had that much to do with legacy and British soldiers. I think he was just too independent for Boris and (Dominic) Cummings,” said one source.

Said another well-placed figure, “You have to remember he was Theresa May’s chief whip; he opposed Brexit; he never stood a chance.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Johnson’s sacking of Smith was a “strategic error” in the context of the part he played in the restoration of the Northern Executive and Assembly. He said Smith had demonstrated a willingness to do business with all parties that was critical to the successful restoration of government.

“It defies belief that after the successful restoration of power sharing following a three-year collapse, Julian Smith’s reward is a cabinet office P45,” said Mr Eastwood.

“It tells you all you need to know about Boris Johnson’s attitude to the North that he would sack the most successful Secretary of State in a decade. He is at best indifferent,” he added.

Eastwood thanked Smith for his work. “His change in approach was central to breaking the logjam at Stormont. I found him to be a Secretary of State genuinely committed to acting in the interests of devolution rather than imposing a cabinet agenda on this place,” he said.

Indeed the fact that he was popular across the political divide - the DUP’s Arlene Foster said his dedication to the role was “incredible” - makes his removal all the more surprising to people in Northern Ireland.