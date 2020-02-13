Julian Smith sacking: Surprise at removal of popular and pivotal Northern Secretary

Politicians and members of the public were trying to come to terms on Thursday with the dismissal by British prime minister Boris Johnson of Julian Smith as Northern Secretary.

Not only was he viewed as pivotal in achieving the deal to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly but he was seen as the first Secretary of State in several years who adopted a proactive and muscular attitude in getting things done.

This included ensuring that the victims of historical institutional abuse would get the compensation that they had been left waiting for because of the previous political paralysis.

After Christmas there was speculation that Smith was unpopular with Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings and would be ousted but there was a sense that restoring Stormont would ensure he remained in the British cabinet.

Spoke with @JulianSmithUK a short time ago to thank him for his help in getting devolution restored. We may not have always agreed (we did sometimes) but his dedication to the role was incredible. Best wishes to him and his family. Always welcome in Fermanagh. — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) February 13, 2020

When Johnson came to Stormont to bask in the success of getting the powersharing institutions back up and running he was asked about r Smith’s future. He delivered what now appears as a calculatedly ambiguous response when he said he had “done a great job and he certainly has a bright future”.

But not a future as a secretary of state.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Boris Johnson’s sacking of Julian Smith was a “strategic error” in the context of the part he played in the restoration of the Northern Executive and Assembly. He said Smith had demonstrated a willingness to do business with all parties that was critical to the successful restoration of government.

“It defies belief that after the successful restoration of power sharing following a three-year collapse, Julian Smith’s reward is a cabinet office P45,” said Mr Eastwood.

“It tells you all you need to know about Boris Johnson’s attitude to the North that he would sack the most successful Secretary of State in a decade. He is at best indifferent,” he added.

Mr Eastwood thanked Smith for his work. “His change in approach was central to breaking the logjam at Stormont. I found him to be a Secretary of State genuinely committed to acting in the interests of devolution rather than imposing a cabinet agenda on this place,” he said.

Indeed the fact that he was popular across the political divide - the DUP’s Arlene Foster said his dedication to the role was “incredible” - makes his removal all the more surprising to people in Northern Ireland.