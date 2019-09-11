Johnson’s decision to suspend UK parliament ruled ‘unlawful’

Scottish appeal court judges have declared that Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to the October Brexit deadline is unlawful.

The three judges, chaired by Lord Carloway, Scotland’s most senior judge, overturned an earlier ruling that the courts did not have the powers to interfere in the UK prime minister’s political decision to prorogue parliament.

Lawyers acting for 75 opposition MPs and peers argued Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was illegal and in breach of the constitution, as it was designed to stifle parliamentary debate and action on Brexit.

The British government said it would appeal against the Scottish appeal court’s decision, which also contradicts a decision in Mr Johnson’s favour by senior English judges last week, at the supreme court.

The supreme court has already scheduled an emergency hearing on both the Scottish and English cases for September 17th, alongside a third challenge brought in the courts in Belfast.

At the Scottish appeal hearing, Judge Lord Carloway told the court: “We are of the opinion that the advice given by the government to her majesty the Queen to prorogue parliament was unlawful and that the prorogation itself was unlawful.”

I welcome the Court's judgement.



No one in their right mind believed Boris Johnson's reason for shutting down Parliament.



I urge the Prime Minister to immediately recall Parliament so we can debate this judgement and decide what happens next. https://t.co/CNRsyoPETL — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 11, 2019

He referred the matter to the supreme court for resolution. Campaigners said their understanding was that parliament can now reassemble if it so wishes.

A summary of the court opinion, published by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, states: “The Inner House of the Court of Session has ruled that the Prime Minister’s advice to HM the Queen that the United Kingdom Parliament should be prorogued from a day between 9 and 12 September until 14 October was unlawful because it had the purpose of stymying Parliament.”

‘Null and of no effect’

It continues: “All three First Division judges have decided that the PM’s advice to the HM the Queen is justiciable, that it was motivated by the improper purpose of stymying Parliament and that it, and what has followed from it, is unlawful.”

It went on: “The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Minister’s advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect.”

The campaigners who took the case included SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, Labour MP Ian Murray and anti-Brexit barrister Jo Maugham, of the Good Law Project.

Labour shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said the court ruling was “huge”, and vindicated Labour’s efforts to stop parliament being shut down.

Speaking at the TUC congress in Brighton, he said: “I need to get back to parliament, to see if we can reopen the doors and hold Johnson to account.

“It was obvious to everyone that shutting down parliament at this crucial time was the wrong thing to do.

“The prime minister was not telling the truth about why he was doing it. The idea of shutting down parliament offended everyone across the country, and then they felt they were not being told the truth.” - Guardian/PA