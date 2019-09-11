Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament ‘unlawful’, court rules

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer have said parliament should be recalled, after a Scottish appeal court declared that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue in the run-up to the October Brexit deadline was unlawful.

The three judges, chaired by Lord Carloway, Scotland’s most senior judge, overturned an earlier ruling that the courts did not have the powers to interfere in the UK prime minister’s political decision to prorogue parliament.

The judges said the prorogation was “improper” and done with “the purpose of stymying parliament”. It was therefore “null and of no effect”.

Lawyers acting for 75 opposition MPs and peers argued Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was illegal and in breach of the constitution, as it was designed to stifle parliamentary debate and action on Brexit.

The British government said it would appeal against the Scottish appeal court’s decision, which also contradicts a decision in Mr Johnson’s favour by senior English judges last week, at the supreme court.

SNP MP Joanna cherry (right), with Jo Maugham QC and campaigners outside Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire

Reaction

Mr Starmer called for parliament to be recalled “this afternoon”. Speaking to BBC News, he said: “Now, I think what Boris Johnson should do is to urgently recall parliament.

“We should be back there this afternoon, or tomorrow, so we can debate this judgment, and we can decide what to do next. So he must urgently recall parliament now.

“That is within his power, and we must take the decisions when we are recalled and back actually doing the job we are sent to parliament to do.”

Out with colleagues today to show our disquiet at Parliament being prorogued. Much work continues but we should be able to be in the Chamber. Today the PM was due to be before the Chairs of the Select Committees but has now avoided scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/vMkkXOD9RC — Seema Malhotra (@SeemaMalhotra1) September 11, 2019

I welcome the Court's judgement.



No one in their right mind believed Boris Johnson's reason for shutting down Parliament.



I urge the Prime Minister to immediately recall Parliament so we can debate this judgement and decide what happens next. https://t.co/CNRsyoPETL — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 11, 2019

Scottish National Party leader Ms Sturgeon said: “Today’s court of session judgment is of huge constitutional significance – but the immediate political implications are clear.

“Court says prorogation was unlawful and null and void – so parliament must be recalled immediately to allow the essential work of scrutiny to continue.”

A group of cross-party MPs gathered outside the palace of Westminster on Wednesday afternoon to demonstrate against the prorogation of parliament, calling for it to be recalled in light of the Scottish court’s ruling.

Ruling

At the Scottish appeal hearing, Judge Lord Carloway told the court: “We are of the opinion that the advice given by the government to her majesty the Queen to prorogue parliament was unlawful and that the prorogation itself was unlawful.”

He referred the matter to the supreme court for resolution. Campaigners said their understanding was that parliament can now reassemble if it so wishes.

Former Tory attorney general Dominic Grieve said: “If it were to be the case that the government had misled the Queen about the reasons for suspending parliament and the motives for it, that would be a very serious matter indeed.

“Indeed in my view, it would then be the moment for Mr Johnson to resign – and very swiftly.”

He added: “I think that if that were to be the case that this had happened, Boris Johnson would find himself in an untenable position in Parliament.”

A summary of the court opinion, published by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, states: “The Inner House of the Court of Session has ruled that the Prime Minister’s advice to HM the Queen that the United Kingdom Parliament should be prorogued from a day between 9 and 12 September until 14 October was unlawful because it had the purpose of stymying parliament.”

It continues: “All three First Division judges have decided that the PM’s advice to the HM the Queen is justiciable, that it was motivated by the improper purpose of stymying Parliament and that it, and what has followed from it, is unlawful.”

It went on: “The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Minister’s advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect.”

The supreme court has already scheduled an emergency hearing on both the Scottish and English cases for September 17th, alongside a third challenge brought in the courts in Belfast.

The campaigners who took the case included SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, Labour MP Ian Murray and anti-Brexit barrister Jo Maugham, of the Good Law Project.

A UK government spokesman said: “We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK supreme court.

“The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.” – Guardian/PA