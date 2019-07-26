Johnson risks no-deal by being ‘very unhelpful’ on Brexit – Coveney

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said new British prime minister Boris Johnson’s approach to Brexit was “very unhelpful” and would block an agreement, after Mr Johnson rejected a key Irish demand his predecessor had agreed to.

Mr Coveney said in Belfast on Friday that Mr Johnson appears to be setting Britain on a “collision course” with the European Union and the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Coveney, who was at Stormont to hold his first meeting with the new Northern Secretary Julian Smith, was sharply critical of comments made by Mr Johnson in the House of Commons on Thursday where he demanded the complete removal of the backstop, rather than any modifications or time limits placed on the mechanism designed to avoid a hard border.

“I think the statements of the British prime minister in the House of Commons were very unhelpful to this process. I think he seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the European Union and with Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations,” said Mr Coveney.

Brexit

“Only he can answer the question as to why he is doing that,” he added. “It has been made very clear from the Taoiseach, from Michel Barnier, from presidents Tusk and Juncker that the approach that the British prime minister seems now to be taking is not going to be the basis for an agreement. And that is worrying for everybody,” he added.

Mr Coveney said the Government would continue to put in a “lot of effort and resource on ensuring that we are as ready as we can be for the impact of a no-deal Brexit on this island”.

“That would be very, very challenging for all political parties, for many businesses, for many sectors. We will do everything we can to try to mitigate against that damage,” he said.

“From a Brexit negotiating perspective it was a very bad day yesterday, and we will have to wait and see whether that message coming from London changes in the weeks ahead,” he added.

Mr Coveney said he outlined some the Brexit concerns of the Government to Mr Smith, although most of those discussions were about restoring Stormont.

He said his meeting with Mr Smith had been positive, and that he was optimistic political parties in the province would agree to form a government in the coming weeks.