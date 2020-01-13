Johnson meets NI leaders for talks at Stormont

Boris Johnson has met Stormont’s newly-appointed leaders for talks set to focus on how much the Government will stump up to support the return of devolution.

The British prime minister was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill outside Stormont Castle in Belfast.

As they posed for photographs Mr Johnson shook hands with Ms O’Neill and Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith shook hands with Ms Foster.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also due at Stormont on Monday as he and Mr Johnson mark the resurrection of the institutions after a three-year political impasse.

Ahead of Mr Johnson’s arrival, a Stormont minister said he expected the Government to deliver at least £2 billion to support the powersharing deal.

DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots warned that the money could come with “strings attached”, potentially by way of a commitment from the executive to raise extra revenue through the introduction of water charges or a hike in rates bills.

The UK government made a series of financial promises as part of efforts to get the “New Decade, New Approach” agreement over the line.

Mr Smith, who helped broker the deal, pledged major investment to alleviate problems in the region’s struggling public services, but declined to confirm the sums involved until a devolution was restored.

Ministers are now keen to get those figures nailed down.

Billions

Mr Poots said he not wanted to get into precise figures but he was anticipating the quantum to be in the billions.

“I was with Julian Smith (during the talks) and he didn’t want to be tied down to a particular figure but we were working off identified needs and they were seeking to ascertain what it was actually going to take to meet those identified needs,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

“He said he didn’t want to make any promise on a figure and I said all you have to say is ‘billions’ and, of course, that would be at least two billion.

“I would hope those are the ball parks we are in, that we are actually looking at billions of pounds over the course of the next number of years.

“They may well come with some strings attached to it.

“So, for example, and I don’t know this, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they do press us to raise rates at a higher level and we do something in terms of water rates and all of that — those may be pressures that are applied by the Treasury and we will have to wait and see if that is the case.”

His comments come amid media reports that the Government could be poised to announce a £2 billion package.

However, a Number 10 source described the £2 billion figure as “just speculation”.

The Irish Government has also made financial pledges within the agreement to honour commitments to part-fund some north/south projects, such as the A5 dual carriageway and a redevelopment of the Ulster canal system.

Stormont’s new finance minister Conor Murphy said it was time for the administrations in London and Dublin to deliver their “ambitious commitments”.

“The local parties have done their part by restoring the powersharing executive,” he said.

“The two governments must now honour their pledge and provide the funding needed to deliver on the New Decade, New Approach document.”

Mr Johnson said discussions at Stormont would focus on how the executive intended to take forward “critical reforms” to public services.

“This is an historic time for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said ahead of the visit.

“After three years, Stormont is open for business again with an executive who can now move forward with improving people’s lives and delivering for all communities in Northern Ireland.– PA