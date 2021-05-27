Johnson faces savage criticism on Covid as Martin gives upbeat assessment for Ireland
Inside Politics: Taoiseach says history will show how Ireland protected lives and supported society
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings spent seven hours at a House of Commons committee levelling savage criticism at his former boss and other senior figures in the UK Government. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA
There will come a time when Ireland will look back at the pandemic to review what was done right, what was done wrong and what can be learned from one of the most difficult periods in the country’s history.
In Britain that process has apparently begun – with a vengeance.