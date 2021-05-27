Johnson faces savage criticism on Covid as Martin gives upbeat assessment for Ireland

Inside Politics: Taoiseach says history will show how Ireland protected lives and supported society

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Cormac McQuinn
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings spent seven hours at a House of Commons committee levelling savage criticism at his former boss and other senior figures in the UK Government. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings spent seven hours at a House of Commons committee levelling savage criticism at his former boss and other senior figures in the UK Government. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

There will come a time when Ireland will look back at the pandemic to review what was done right, what was done wrong and what can be learned from one of the most difficult periods in the country’s history.

In Britain that process has apparently begun – with a vengeance.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.