Johnson ‘broke his word’ over Brexit union pledge, says Foster

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, has accused British prime minister Boris Johnson of breaking his word over protecting the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about the sense of some in the North’s unionist community that the prime minister’s deal was a “betrayal”, Ms Foster said: “I think it is right for the leadership of unionism in Northern Ireland to try to work with the prime minister of the day to get the best deal for Northern Ireland.

“We will always do that. We will continue to do that. I think it says more about the person who broke their word than me and the leadership of the...Democratic Unionist Party.”

The DUP supported Leave in the Brexit referendum but are unhappy with Mr Johnson’s withdrawal agreement deal which they say will put a border down the Irish sea and threaten the union.

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail, Mr Johnson said he was “taking nothing for granted” in the final days of the election.

Asked how confident he was he could scale the so-called “red wall” of his opponents in the British Labour party, the Conservative leader told broadcasters in Grimsby: “We’re taking nothing for granted, we’re working very, very hard across the whole country and I think it’s a message of unity of bringing this amazing United Kingdom together.

“If we can get Brexit done then we can move forward with investments in infrastructure, education and technology that will unleash opportunity across the whole country.”

Speaking on LBC radio, Mr Johnson apologised to “everybody who has a bad experience” in the NHS after reports that a four-year-old boy had to sleep on a hospital floor.

“Of course I sympathise very much and I apologise to everybody who has a bad experience.

“By and large, I think the NHS do an amazing job and I think that they deserve all praise for the service they provide — but they do need investment and that’s why we’re doing it now.

“But they need investment from a One Nation government that really cares and understands — that’s us that cares and understands — and you need long-term funding.”

Separately, Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson has admitted it “doesn’t look likely” her party will win a majority as she insisted her party has led the campaign for a second EU referendum.

Asked about her party’s manifesto pledge to revoke Article 50, Ms Swinson said: “It’s only in the circumstances of a Liberal Democrat majority government which of course in itself would be democratic. But where we are right now that obviously doesn’t look likely.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she added: “The most likely way we can stop Brexit is through a people’s vote and the Liberal Democrats have led the campaign for a people’s vote for three-and-a-half years.” - PA