Johnson and Trump buffeted by political storms
Inside Politics: British prime minister suffers stunning court defeat, US president faces impeachment inquiry
British prime minister Boris Johnson speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Photograph: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Wow. What a day. The British supreme court ruled against Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament to audible gasps in the courtroom.
Then the Democrats in the US House of Representatives under Nancy Pelosi open an impeachment effort against Donald Trump for allegedly trying to strong-arm the Ukrainian president to open a corruption case against Trump’s putative Democrat rival Joe Biden.