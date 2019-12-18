John Perry to contest general election as an Independent

Former Fine Gael minister of State John Perry has confirmed he will be contesting the next General Election as an Independent in Sligo-Leitrim.

His decision comes a week after his former parliamentary assistant, Councillor Thomas Walsh, was selected by the Fine Gael national executive as the second candidate in the constituency which includes north Roscommon and south Donegal. Councillor Walsh joined former TD and sitting senator Boyle-based Frank Feighan on the ticket.

Mr Perry had hinted strongly that if he was not selected to run for the party that he would contest the election as an Independent. He said that he had made the decision after “giving it huge consideration” and said he would be appealing to voters across the political spectrum.

“Neither of the two Fine Gael candidates have come from convention,” said the former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman who said he would not as an Independent be constrained “by party restrictions”.

Councillor Walsh’s selection ended a long-running saga in the constituency after both candidates selected at a party convention last year decided not to contest the general election .

Former TD Gerry Reynolds announced last July he was stepping away from politics while Sligo county councillor Sinead Maguire, who had also been selected at the 2018 convention, said last September she was withdrawing for family reasons. Mr Perry, who came third at the convention, is understood to have asked the party to consider adding a third candidate.

A Fine Gael TD for 19 years , Mr Perry also failed to get a nomination to run for the party in the local elections in Sligo.

Senator Feighan was Director of Elections for MEP Maria Walsh in the European election.

Councillor Walsh (34) was elected to Sligo county council in last May’s local election. He served as a ministerial aide to Mr Perry .

Mr Perry said he believed the depopulation of rural communities would be a key issue in the election. “An experienced Independent will be very important in the net administration especially in a minority government,” he said.