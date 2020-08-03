John Hume ‘upheld democracy’ in Ireland, says President

Marie O’Halloran

Irish people owe a debt of gratitude to John Hume, President Michael D Higgins has said, in one of numerous tributes by politicians and public figures to the former SDLP leader and peacemaker.

“Mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, as President of Ireland, may I say how deeply grateful we all should be that we had such a person as John Hume to create a light of hope in the most difficult of times,” Mr Higgins said.

“It was Seamus Mallon, that other great statesman and courageous peace seeker and builder, who observed: ‘Inside was a man who had something big to do. There is a greatness about his political life in what he did and what he helped to do. I would put him in the same breath as Parnell and Daniel O Connell.’

“We are grieving in this difficult year 2020 for two great apostles and seekers of peace.”

John Hume pictured with Seamus Mallon, who died in January. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mr Hume died aged 83, his family announced on Monday, seven months after the death of his former colleague Mr Mallon.

Mr Higgins said “John’s deep commitment to these values and his practical demonstration of tolerance and social justice, oftentimes in the face of strong opposition and tangible threats to his person and his family, asserted the fundamental principles of democracy.

“He and those others who helped usher in a discourse that enabled a new era of civil rights and responsive government that few would have thought possible, have placed generations in their debt, have been a source of hope.”

‘Hero and peacemaker’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD described Mr Hume as “a great hero and a true peacemaker”.

In tribute to the former SDLP leader Mr Martin said that “Throughout his long life he exhibited not just courage, but also fortitude, creativity and an utter conviction that democracy and human rights must define any modern society”.

“For over four decades, he was a passionate advocate for a generous, outward-looking and all-encompassing concept of nationalism and republicanism. For him the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart.

“During the darkest days of paramilitary terrorism and sectarian strife, he kept hope alive. And with patience, resilience and unswerving commitment, he triumphed and delivered a victory for peace.

“While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was the product of many people’s work, can anyone really claim that it would have happened without John Hume?

“He didn’t just talk about peace, he worked unstintingly for peace, at times in the face of the most virulent criticism and risk to his life. He knew that to be a peace maker on this island meant being a risk taker.

“All people on this island will give thanks for his life.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described the former SDLP leader as an iconic figure.

“His actions the decisions that he made, his activism had a real and enduring effect on my life and the life of everybody who lives on this island.”

“He’s not just a national figure but an international figure.”

Ms McDonald said that while he was a national icon and very heroic man “but there were times when his moves and actions were not lauded but he was proven right in the end and I salute him for his courage”.

The Sinn Féin president said “John showed enormous courage and vision when he and Gerry [Adams] met and the Hume-Adams process commenced”, at a time when he was pilloried for talking to the Sinn Féin leader.