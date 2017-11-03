John Halligan, Shane Ross and Finian McGrath planning North Korea peace mission

Minister of State John Halligan, who wants to lead a peace mission to North Korea, has not discussed his plans with the Taoiseach or with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Halligan plans to visit the rogue state along with two Independent Alliance colleagues - Minister for Transport Shane Ross and the Minister of State with Responsibility for Disabilities Finian McGrath.

The trio are awaiting a reply from the North Korean embassy in London for permission for a parliamentary visit.

Mr Halligan, who is Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, said the three TDs would be going as a group of three prominent politicians “in a country highly-respected around the world for its neutrality”, not on behalf of the Government.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show, the Minister of State said he wanted to hold talks with government officials from North Korea.

He said the greatest threat to peace at present are the nuclear threats being issued by Kim Jong-un, and that he would hope to ask the North Korean leader to engage in democracy.

“What is there to lose by attempting to talk peace with North Korea as I have done with the Palestinians and have done with the Israelis?”

He said the visit would be an attempt to “rekindle contact through cultural groups like Comhaltas.”

“So far we haven’t engaged with the Department of Foreign Affairs or the Taoiseach, as a I’ve said we would be going there as three democratically elected politicians in Ireland to try and talk peace.

“This would not be a Government mission to talk about Government policy on North Korea or the world.”

Mr Halligan added that he hoped the Government would “come on board”, but that if the Department of Foreign Affairs advised against the visit, that he would heed that advice.

He also added that the three TDs would be paying their own way for the visit and there would be no cost to the State.