Joe O’Reilly dropped by Fine Gael as election candidate

Fine Gael has dropped long-serving senator Joe O’Reilly as a candidate in the Cavan-Monaghan constituency.

In the latest of a round of imposed changes on election tickets, the party’s Executive Council added Co Cavan councillor TP O’Reilly as the party’s third candidate in the five seat constituency.

He joins Heather Humphreys and first-time general election candidate Sandra McIntyre on the ticket.

In recent weeks the party has also dropped Maria Bailey and Verona Murphy as candidates. The spate of changes suggest Fine Gael would be ready for a February election if necessary.